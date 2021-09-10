Lone Survivor | Mark Wahlberg, Afghanistan and the true story behind the film

MILAN – On June 27, 2005 the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment together with Team 10 of the Navy Seals, the US special forces, were assigned to Operation Red Wings. A mission, in the midst of the war in Afghanistan, born with the aim of stopping a group of Taliban led by Ahmad Shah who, despite the country was governed by coalitions, had managed to gather 100 men on the border with Pakistan, in the province of Konar. A military action that ended in tragedy and told in 2012 by Peter Berg in Lone Survivor (you can find it on CHILI).

The only survivor the title refers to is Marcus Luttrell, on the Navy Seals team hired on the mission and co-author of the New York Times bestseller, Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of Seal Team 10, played in the film by Mark Wahlberg. A book started by Peter Berg between takes by The Kingdom, a 2007 film for which he had spent a month right alongside a group of Navy Seals. A reading that struck him to the point of agreeing to make another film, Battleship, just to get Universal to produce Lone Survivor.

“This story confirms the importance of acting beyond one’s ego, beyond one’s individualism. It’s about protecting each other, taking care of each other and watching over their backs, drawing one’s strength from the team rather than from individuals “, said the director of Lone Survivor, “Marcus wrote a book that, while remembering the nineteen people killed in a tragic day in Afghanistan, talks about friendship, sacrifice, and team patriotism”. But what happened in the Hindu Kush mountains?

After descending on the chosen observation point to check the movements of Ahmad Shah and his militia, Lieutenant Murphy and the three NCOs Danny Dietz, Matthew G. Axelson and Marcus Luttrell, they come across a pastor and two young boys. After discussing what to do they decide to let them go and cancel the mission to reach the top of the mountain and call the base to return to Bagram. But the radio does not work and the three newly freed men warn the Taliban of the presence of American soldiers hidden in the vegetation. A firefight begins and the four outnumbered Navy Seals are forced to retreat while looking for an escape route.

Only Marcus Luttrell manages to save himself but, between injuries and fractures, he loses consciousness. To help him a shepherd from a small village, Mohammad Gulab Khan, who keeping in mind one of the principles of the Pashtun tradition – help and protection for anyone, regardless of the country of origin, was fleeing an enemy – brings him to his home to help him. And the whole village, once Ahmad Shah locates the American’s lair, puts the Taliban to flight by brandishing their weapons. It will always be Gulab who will bring a note from the Navy Sael to an American base camp in Nangalam that will send a recovery team to rescue the soldier.

Marcus Luttrell today? After being awarded the Navy Cross, he founded in his Texas the Lone Survivor Foundation which deals with helping wounded soldiers and their families, also becoming a face of the small screen by conducting After Action, show in which army veterans talk about the problems of the nation. But this wasn’t his first appearance in front of the camera. If you pay attention, in fact, you will also see it in its sequences Lone Survivor. “No matter how many times I’ve told this story, or how many people have read the book, it’s nothing compared to how many people will see the film. I did my duty. Mission accomplished”.