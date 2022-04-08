“Lonely Planet”: Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in the new Netflix romantic film

Laura Dern Y Liam Hemsworth star in the new Netflix romantic movie: “Lonely Planet”a story that will take place in Morocco.

This was announced by the streaming platform in the last few hours, which, by the way, has been announcing huge productions so far this year. This also refers to the content it produces in Argentina: with several national titles on the grid such as “Pipa”, “El Marginal 5”, “La ira de Dios”, “Matrimillas”, “División Palermo”, among many more.

Going back to “Lonely Planet”, another point that makes the project attractive is its creative mind: the Oscar nominee and three-time Emmy nominee, Susannah Grantis the one who produces, writes and directs the film.

“Lonely Planet” is coming, with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth



Grant is a prestigious filmmaker, who made outstanding productions such as “The Soloists” Y “In Her Shoes” Y “Erin Brockovich” (2000), starring Julia Roberts and directed by Steven Soderbergh; and as far as Netflix is ​​concerned, it premiered the shocking series “Inconceivable” (Unbelievable), along with a team of actresses that included Tony Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever.

Meanwhile, Laura Dern comes from her role in “Story of a Marriage” (“Marriage story”) for Netflix, a job that awarded her Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars. In addition, this year we will see her epic return in “Jurassic World: Dominion”as a tribute to his leading role in Steven Spielberg’s films.

While Hemsworth premiered in 2020 the psychological thriller “Arkansas” (directed by Clark Duke), adaptation of the homonymous novel written by John Brandon.