Long-Awaited Chilling Horror Movie “Sinister Twin” Reveals Trailer And Poster

You can already see the first images of the film that will hit Chilean theaters on May 19 for lovers of horror, suspense and the paranormal.

Official Trailer https://youtu.be/Cbr4CZBsKyI

“In the dark of night, everything seems the same” can be read in the intriguing poster for “Gemelo siniestro”, a psychological horror film that will be released in Chilean theaters on May 19 by the BF Distribution distributor.

It is a chilling film that is making its arrival in theaters around the world after its recent world premiere at the Night Visions Film Festival.

Directed by Finn Taneli Mustonen, it will absolutely please fans of horror, suspense and the paranormal.

THE MALICIOUS FORCES

After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steve Cree) move halfway across the world with their surviving son and hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

From its opening minutes you can feel the dramatic thickness and tension of an amazingly shot film. With few elements and a lot of style, during the first seconds the film narrates the accident that will mark the fate of a family and Rachel, a sensitive and fragile woman who will be confronted with the supernatural. The suspense will unfold in icy, beautiful and mysterious landscapes.

“Sinister Twin” participated in the Frontières Platform, co-directed by the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film. It was also named the best fiction film by the Danish Film Affair and won the best project award at BIFAN in South Korea.

“Sinister Twin”

Original title: “The Twin”.

Direction: Taneli Mustonen.

Cast: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten.

Finland, 2022.

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.