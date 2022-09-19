Long-awaited re-release: The successful film “Avatar” arrives at the University Theater

In 2009 Avatar It debuted in theaters around the world and left its mark on cinematic history. Not only did it sweep away the huge number of viewers of different ages who enjoyed it in front of the big screen, but it also received various accolades and awards from specialized critics. This week, the successful adventure and science fiction film directed by James Cameron arrives at the University Theater (Florencio Varela 1903, San Justo). Therefore, the public will be able to live the extraordinary audiovisual experience on Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd, Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th September, at 5:00 p.m.

The story takes place in the year 2154. There, ex-marine Jake Sully, who remains in a wheelchair, is assigned to go to Pandora, where some companies are extracting a strange mineral that could solve the Earth’s energy crisis. To counteract the toxicity of Pandora’s atmosphere, the Avatar program has been created, thanks to which human beings keep their consciousness attached to an avatar, that is, a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air.

Said bodies have been developed with human DNA, mixed with DNA from Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi. Therefore, Jake, turned into an avatar, can walk again. And his mission is to infiltrate the Na’vi, who have become the biggest obstacle to extracting the ore.

The film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won three Oscars for Best Cinematography. “Production Design” and “Visual Effects”.

Tickets for Avatar They can be purchased through the Ticketek page or at the theater box office (Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.).