Long Covid, by the type of variant persistent symptoms different

The different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus can give rise to different symptoms in the so-called Long Covid, as the long-term consequences that occur in some people recovered from the disease are defined. This is what can be seen from the Italian study by the University of Florence and Careggi University Hospital, which will be presented in April at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, in Lisbon (Eccmid 2022).

For three quarters at least one persistent symptom

“It was a multidisciplinary work that involved many different professionals,” said the research coordinator, Michele Spinicci, of the University of Florence, to Ansa. 76% of the 428 patients involved in the study reported at least one persistent symptom after recovery: the most common were shortness of breath and chronic fatigue, followed by sleep, vision and clouded brain problems.

The severity of the disease is a key factor

The data show that people who had contracted the virus in a more severe form, thus requiring immunosuppressants or oxygen during hospitalization, were more likely to have some form of Long Covid. “This association does not surprise us, even if – comments the researcher – we know that persistent symptoms can also be reported by subjects who have had milder forms of Covid-19”.

Women much more susceptible to aftermath

In addition, women were found to be much more susceptible to the aftermath of the virus, twice as much as men. “This data has also been reported in other studies, but at the moment there is no single explanation,” says Spinicci. ‘There are hypotheses regarding possible differences in the intensity of the immune response to infection between men and women. On the other hand – he adds – we know that even in the acute phase the virus behaves differently between the two sexes, exposing men to a greater risk of negative evolution ».

What changes according to the variants

By comparing the symptoms of people who became ill in 2020 (when the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was dominant), with those infected in 2021, when the Alpha variant was in circulation, the researchers found significant differences: in the second group Symptoms such as muscle pain, insomnia, clouded brain and anxiety or depression were more common, while loss of smell, difficulty swallowing and hearing problems became less common. “It is the first time that the symptoms of long Covid have been linked with the different variants” and the study, concludes Spinicci, “shows that we must do more to help patients even in the long term”.