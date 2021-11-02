“Long Covid has almost 300 symptoms” / Pietro Fiore (Simfer): “Respiratory problems and …”

At “Unomattina”, a Rai Uno broadcast, there was talk of Long Covid, with particular reference to the episode of the format hosted by Monica Giandotti and Marco Frittella aired on the morning of Monday 1 November 2021. In the studio there was the doctor Pietro Fiore, president Simfer, who illustrated the initiative launched with the other members of the association: a digital remote consulting clinic, connected to the emergency phase dictated by the Coronavirus and which provides for an integrated treatment between specialists and ad hoc rehabilitation paths.

“This virtual clinic – explained the host – is included in the collaboration program with Ministry of Health for the safety of care. It was born a year ago and aims to help people who still do not have the possibility of accessing rehabilitation services or counseling. It involves a total of 300 members of our association, available to receive phone calls. You must write to telemedicinariabilitativa@simfer.it and indicate your name and surname and your telephone number to be contacted “.

“LONG COVID? A THIRD OF THE PATIENTS DISMITTED BY THE RESUSCITATION ARE NO LONGER AUTONOMOUS “

As part of this initiative, Dr. Fiore specified that the reference figure for patients is that of the physiatrist, who takes care of former patients who have had the virus (or even other pathologies): “Our discipline – he added – it is especially targeted for disability, for impaired functioning. Disabilities can range from low back pain to multiple sclerosis, up to the very important outcomes of the Long Covid: these are problems that were really unrecognized until recently “.

But how do you recognize Long Covid? As Simfer’s professor and president revealed to “Unomattina”, “There are almost 300 symptoms highlighted by the literature and these problems are associated with limb disorders skeletal muscle and respiratory system. The most serious problem is to restore autonomy to those who have lost it. This is usually a third of patients discharged from resuscitation “.

