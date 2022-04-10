Long Covid, heart trouble. “Even among the youngest” – Chronicle

Macerata, 10 April 2022 – Healing is always the first goal. In the case of the Covid, however, sometimes it is not enough. In the sense that the disease can leave a set of complaints that persist even after the infection has been overcome. A condition called Long Covidone post-viral syndrome which can debilitate a person in many ways even for a long time after the virus has been eliminated from the body.

“The most common symptom is certainly astheniaa heavy feeling of tiredness and fatigue, much more evident than that which also occurs in other viral diseases. People who are no longer able to do what they did before, “he points out Roberto Catalini, director of the complex operating unit of Internal Medicine at the Macerata hospital. “But there are effects that they last a very long time and can become chronic – he continues – especially in those who have contracted the disease with associated pneumonia which, not infrequently, causes fibrosis with permanent damage. So, just to give an example, we have had relatively young patients, forty and fifty who before their illness often rode bicycles and who, after recovery, are unable to tackle even slight climbs “.

Another aspect is that of the onset of myocarditis which sometimes pass, other times they remain. “And there are also those who complain of a difficulty in concentrating, a kind of mental fogwhich creates considerable discomfort, and who presents psychological disorders “, underlines Catalini. Precisely for this reason, however, it would be necessary to follow, or rather, see these patients even from a distance time for a screening activity. “It would be useful and important to set up a dedicated post Covid clinic. In this way we could call patients back, see how their condition has evolved, to better understand the after-effects of the disease and prepare the most appropriate treatment paths. ” human and financial resources, not available at the moment.

Giorgio CaraffaDirector of the Rehabilitation Department of theLarge area 3 of Macerata, together with his staff, from 20 March 2020 to todayfollowed both in the acute phase (in hospital) and in the others, approximately 800 Covid patients. “We have dealt with people with breathing difficulties and with muscle weakness so much so that he was unable to stand and walk, problems for which a rehabilitation period ranging from one month to several months was necessary “, he explains.

The hardest work is what was done in the hospital, which started right away, when the patients were still positive. “In many cases – continues Caraffa – we have recorded neuropsychological disorderssuch as depression and anxiety, associated with fear of not being able to recover. We acted along three lines – respiratory, motor and neuropsychological – in particular by having the patient perform specific exercises to improve the dynamics of breathing and the rebalancing of the musculoskeletal structure. We have also had patients who, due to the position taken during the hospitalization, had gone to meet the paralysis of the sciatic nerve external popliteal, which controls the movement of the dorsal flexion of the foot and who, therefore, could not walk. “In most cases the rehabilitation in the hospital, then continued outside, has produced its effects. But there are those who , after months, or even after a year, he still complains, perhaps with attenuated information, the same ailments.