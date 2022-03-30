Long Covid. It becomes a new heart disease: the “Pasc syndrome” is born

It was published byAmerican College of Cardiology a consensus document on the management of patients with long Covid and symptoms. A long covid classified as Post Acute Sequelae. The invitation to pay greater attention to heart and vessel health after infection comes from the Italian Society of Cardiology

28 MAR – There are many aftermath of Covid-19 especially on the heart: chest pain, palpitations and changes in the heartbeat but also fatigue and breathing difficulties are a problem for 10-30% of infected patients, even 4 or more months after the resolution of the ‘infection. There is a long cardiovascular-only Covid which is now classified by experts with the term Pasc (Post Acute Sequelae from Sars-Cov-2, sequelae after a SARS-CoV-2 infection).









To manage these patients in the most appropriate way,American College of Cardiology has just posted on the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a consensus document that indicates the way to go to tackle long Covid when, as often happens, it involves the heart and vessels.









A document that according to the experts of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic), it should become a guide to follow. Above all, they draw attention to the opportunity to undergo a correct diagnostic procedure in the presence of cardiovascular symptoms after Covid and also to the importance of using the correct physical activity as an effective method to get back to being healthy.

“We need to know more from further follow-up studies, but the important thing – he declares Pasquale Perrone Filardi, elected president of Sic and Ordinary of Cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples – is not to neglect cardiovascular signs and symptoms that appear and / or persist after 4 or more weeks of healing from Covid-19: the virus has negative effects on the heart and vessels and it is essential to immediately identify any cardiovascular ‘suffering’ in order to be able to intervene in the best possible way “.

“Long Covid at the cardiovascular level – he explains Ciro Indolfi, Sic president and Professor of Cardiology at the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro – is now identified as Pasc (Post-Acute Sequelae from Sars-Cov-2): there are so many cases of patients with cardiovascular involvement after acute infection that a new disease is defined. We talk about Pasc – Cvd when after the diagnostic tests a real cardiovascular pathology is identified, or Pasc-CVs or Pasc cardiovascular syndrome when instead the standard diagnostic tests have not identified a specific cardiovascular disease but typical symptoms such as tachycardia are present, exercise intolerance, chest pain and shortness of breath. Unfortunately – he adds – there seems to be a ‘downward spiral’ in long Covid, as American colleagues have defined it: fatigue and reduced exercise capacity lead to a decrease in activity and bed rest, which in turn entail a worsening of symptoms and a reduced quality of life ”.

The new US consensus document recommends a baseline cardiopulmonary assessment done in advance to determine if additional specialist care and medical therapy are needed for these patients: the initial approach to symptoms should include basic laboratory tests, including troponin heart rate, an electrocardiogram, an echocardiogram, an outpatient rhythm monitor, chest imaging, and / or pulmonary function tests.

“Cardiological counseling is recommended for patients with Pasc – continues Indolfi – and abnormal cardiac test results, in those who have known cardiovascular diseases with new or worsening symptoms, if the patient has had cardiac complications documented during Sars CoV infection. -2 and / or persistent cardiopulmonary symptoms that are not otherwise explained “.

In the presence of Pasc syndrome, in which therefore there is no cardiological disease but there are symptoms such as tachycardia, exercise intolerance and / or deconditioning, or a reduction in training capacity compared to before the infection, explains Indolfi, “it is recommended initially to exercise in a lying or semi-lying position, such as cycling, swimming or rowing, and then move on to exercising also to exercising in an upright position as the ability to stand without breathlessness improves. Exercise duration should also be short initially (5 to 10 minutes per day), with gradual increases as functional capacity improves. In Pasc syndrome – he concludes – the intake of salt and liquids may also be useful, to reduce symptoms such as tachycardia, palpitations and / or orthostatic hypotension; in some cases the doctor may prescribe beta-blockers, non-dihydropyridine calcium channel blockers, ivabradine, fludrocortisone and midodrine ”.

