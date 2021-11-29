Long Covid, lung transplant boom among patients who have had Sars Cov-2 infection

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of lung transplants in the United States of America. One in 10 surgeries now are for patients who have had Sars Cov-2 infection. This is the photograph that makes the organization Unos, which manages the procurement and donation of organs in the US. “They are accumulating on a constant basis,” explains David Klassen, medical director. “If there were more lungs available for transplants, I think the number of operations would also be greater than they are,” he adds to the online edition of NPR, the network of more than 900 US radio companies.

Long Covid, lung transplants on the rise

In the US they have been 238 people who have had a lung transplant due to Covid-19 since August 2020. A growth, between the first year of the pandemic and 2021, which would be at least 10 times. The UNOS points out that transplants for other lung diseases such as emphysema and cystic fibrosis have also decreased.

According to David Mulligan, president of the Yale-New Haven Transplant Center, this growth is also taking place in Canada. “When someone contracts Covid-19 so badly that they need a lung transplant and refuses to get the vaccine, there’s really an ethical dilemma,” Mulligan explains.

Cure ai no vax: the debate in the US

The debate on the possibility of supplying is growing ever stronger medical treatment for no-Vax. Some US transplant centers have already stated that patients will lose their place on the waiting list if they are not immunized. But there are those who doubt that this could be an injustice because it could lead to the exclusion of racial, religious or ethnic groups that have lower vaccination rates.

L’Asts, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, recommends vaccination for anyone waiting for surgery to have a new organ implanted. For doctors, the immune response is stronger if the immunization dose is received before the operation than waiting and doing everything afterwards.

Transplants drop and the rules are rewritten: from anonymity to the app to incentivize donations