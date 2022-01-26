Long Covid: risk factors identified

Zurich immunologists have discovered the signals in the blood of coronavirus patients that could predict the development of the so-called Long Covid in advance, or the long-term effects of the infection. The results obtained were presented in the scientific journal “Nature Communications”.

Fatigue, breathing difficulties, cognitive deterioration, muscle weakness and joint pain: when these symptoms persist over time after an infection, experts call this condition Long Covid. It has not yet been adequately explained why some people suffer from long-term consequences after having the coronavirus while others do not. A team led by Onur Boyman, immunologist at the University and University Hospital of Zurich, has now analyzed the history of the disease of 175 subjects who tested positive in the first wave. Another 40, with no detectable contact with SARS-CoV-2, served as a control group. Of those who were mildly ill, 54% reported symptoms for over four weeks, rising to 82% among those who became seriously ill.

Several factors identified

Based on the clinical data, several factors have been associated with the risk of developing Long Covid. These include age, disease severity, and allergic asthma. In addition, the researchers found “signatures” in the immune system – lower levels of two specific classes of antibodies. According to the study, the antibodies relevant to Long Covid are immunoglobulins M, which play an important role especially at the beginning of the infection. People affected by this disease also have lower concentrations of G3 immunoglobulins, which are essential for fighting the virus.

This is not a specific defense against the coronavirus, but rather antibodies directed against a wide range of pathogens, Boyman told Keystone-Ats, adding that the levels of the different classes show how the body generally copes with infections. The results therefore suggest that one of the causes of Long Covid could be a misdirected immune response of the organism. “This opens the door to targeted treatments, such as the administration of certain immunoglobulins” or specific drugs, continues Boyman. However, the expert points out, the best protection against Long Covid is clearly vaccination, which reduces the risk of rapid viral replication.