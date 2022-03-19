Long Covid symptoms and mental fog: study on 120 recovered – Chronicle

San Marino, March 19, 2022 – A study on the cognitive disorders that present numerous patients who have had the Covid, even after some time from healing. It is the one initiated by the Institute for Social Security on the ‘Long Covid‘and that it will involve 120 people. “More than two years after the start of the pandemic, it is now clear – say the Institute – that for a significant number of people affected by Covid-19, a heterogeneous complex can occur of clinical symptoms which can affect multiple organs and preclude a full return to the previous state of health “.

Omicron 2 runs in Emilia Romagna: the latest data – Green pass and quarantine: what changes in Emilia Romagna from 1 April

In recent months, the ISS Neurology Operational Unit has participated in an Italian study on Neuro Covid. “The presence of neurological symptoms during the acute phase of the disease, even 6 months after discharge, in 70% of the patients followed. “Among the most reported symptoms are chronic fatigue (34%), memory and concentration disturbances (32%), sleep (31%), muscle aches (30%), visual disturbances e brain fog syndrome (20%). Furthermore, depressive or anxiety disorders are present in over 27% of the sample.

“Of particular interest – underline from the ISS – is the ‘brain fog syndrome’ or ‘mental fog’which would affect some patients who have had Covid-19 even in mild form. According to a large sample of data, 1 in 20 people of various ages, often even young people, would be affected. “The most commonly reported symptoms concern confusion, lack of concentration, attention and memory difficulties.

Along with the loss of smell, the ‘brain fog syndrome’ turned out to be the most complained ailment by patients and that is why ISS Neurology is trying to identify a possible treatment. “The ongoing study, coordinated by the neurologist Beatrice Viti approved by San Marino Committee of Bioethics it is carried out in collaboration with the professor Marcella Reale biologist at the University of Chieti and involves the use of a drug, the choline alfosceratoalready in use in the treatment of other neurological diseases “.

The experiment is managed by the Neurology Unit of the ISS directed by the doctor Susanna Guttmann. “It is one randomized study double-blind controlled, which then provides for the administration to some patients of the drug e to others of the placebo. It will last three months. “The goal is to be able to involve at least 120 people. To participate in the research, you must be between 18 and 65 years old and be cured of Covid.