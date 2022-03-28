Long Covid symptoms can be different for each viral variant

This is suggested by the results of an Italian study presented at ECCMID 2022 by a team of infectious disease specialists from the Careggi Polyclinic in Florence.

The symptoms of Long Covid, or the physical, neurological or cognitive problems that can emerge and persist even for months after the coronavirus infection, seem to be different for each variant of Sars-Cov-2. This is suggested by the results of an Italian study that will be presented in April at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) 2022 by a team of infectious disease specialists from the Careggi University Hospital of Florence. The researchers performed a detailed evaluation of the symptoms of Long Covid manifested by patients in the first and second pandemic waves, characterized respectively by the circulation of the original form of Sars-Cov-2 and the Alpha variant.

Comparison of symptoms, in particular, showed that when the Alpha variant was the dominant strain, the prevalence of myalgia (body aches), insomnia, brain fog, anxiety / depression it was significantly higher, while symptoms such as anosmia (loss of smell), dysgeusia (difficulty swallowing) and hearing problems were less common. “It is the first time that the symptoms of Long Covid have been linked with the different variants of the virus”Explained Dr. Michele Spinicci of the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Department of the AOU Careggi, directed by Professor Alessandro Bartoloni, and researcher at the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine of the University of Florence.

Dr. Spinicci and colleagues examined 428 patients treated in the post-Covid AOU Careggi clinic between June 2020 and June 2021, approximately two months after their discharge from the hospital. “Was – added the researcher – an innovative and multidisciplinary work, which involved many different professionals and that analyzed the symptoms of long Covid related to the original variant of the virus, active until December 2020, and to the Alpha variant, which became predominant from January 2021 onwards. They wanted to understand if the Long Covid symptoms were different between the two groups examined. And we found that while for respiratory, cardiac and muscular system symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, there is no difference between the two variants, there are differences as regards the neurological, cognitive and psychological aspects“.

The analysis found that at least three-quarters of patients (76%) reported at least one persistent symptom, most frequently dyspnea (37%) and chronic fatigue (36%) followed by sleep problems (16%), vision problems (13%) and brain fog (13%). The data also showed that patients with more severe forms of Covid, which required the use of immunosuppressive drugs such as tocilizumab, and oxygen ventilation, were more likely to report symptoms of Long Covid. Women, in particular, were nearly twice as likely to experience persistent symptoms as men. In patients with type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, the risk of Long Covid was found to be lower.