Long Covid, symptoms for more than half of patients even two years after infection

Although two years have passed since their hospitalization, more than half of patients finished in hospital for COVID-19 reports that he still has symptoms. This is what emerges from a study published on The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and coordinated by the China-Japan Friendship Hospital.

The research followed 1,192 people with Covid and hospitalized in Wuhan between January 7 and May 29, 2020, that is, during the first wave. The mean age was 57 years. After 24 months, 55% had at least one disease-related symptom, in particular problems with fatigue and sleep disturbances, poor quality of life in general and low exercise capacity, mental health problems and increased use of health services.

Symptoms

Muscle fatigue or weakness were the most reported symptoms: 52% of patients at 6-month follow-up and 30% at two years. Two years after hospitalization, sleep disturbances still affected 31% of patients. Covid-19 patients were also more likely to report other symptoms including joint pain, palpitations, dizziness, and headaches. In mental health questionnaires, 35% of patients with Long Covid reported discomfort, 13% showed symptoms of anxiety and 11% of depression.

The patients

Despite this, the physical and mental health of the patients still improved over time: the proportion of those who reported symptoms after two years is in fact lower than the 68% who reported problems associated with the disease 6 months after recovery. “There is a clear need to provide ongoing support to a significant portion of people who have had Covid-19 and to understand how vaccines, emerging treatments and variants affect long-term health outcomes,” says Bin Cao. lead author, of the study. At the two-year follow-up, 89% of the participants had returned to their jobs anyway.