Long Covid, the cognitive fog (which also makes driving difficult) can last more than a year

The “cognitive fog”, one of the consequences of Covid, can persist even for a year after the infection. It is a kind of slowdown or mental fatigue that makes even everyday tasks such as working, driving a car or shopping difficult. This is demonstrated by a study published in the European Journal of Neurology by the ‘Aldo Ravellì Research Center of the University of Milan and the San Paolo Hospital, in collaboration with the Italian Auxological Institute Irccs. The study was conducted on 76 people hospitalized at the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo, subjected to different oxygen therapies based on the severity of the disease. And according to a study in Nature, the effects would be similar to the side effects of chemotherapy or Alzheimer’s.

63% of patients suffer from it

The data indicate that 63% of patients developed a cognitive disorder / deficit 5 months after hospital discharge and that the disorder persisted even after 12 months in 50% of patients. “Our study confirms and expands the results of previous studies, showing that cognitive deficits such as mental slowdown and memory difficulties can be observed even after a year of infection and could interfere with work and daily life,” notes the study coordinator Roberta Ferrucci, professor of Psychobiology and Physiological Psychology at the University of Milan. Alberto Priori, director of the Neurological Clinic of the University of Milan at the University of San Paolo Hospital, underlines “the need to carefully evaluate the long-term progression of both physical and cognitive disorders in post Covid-19 patients”.

The Long Covid

Studying the so-called Long Covid is in fact also fundamental for the possible impact it may have “on the design of new therapeutic strategies for these patients”, adds Vincenzo Silani, director of the Department of Neurology of the University of Milan at the Italian Auxological Institute. Ferrucci also confirms the need for “rehabilitation interventions, particularly on younger patients who could have significant social and work implications, and experience an increase in mental fatigue and stress”.