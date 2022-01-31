Long Covid: the reason for the many symptoms without explanation

We have repeated several times that Covid19 is not comparable to flu and, even if today, thanks to vaccines, mortality rates are comparable, Covid19 has a characteristic that makes it different: Long Covid. The term Long Covid refers to a whole series of symptoms and sequelae (physical, neurological or of the cognitive sphere) that continue for at least 1 month after the acute phase of Covid19. There are several definitions but the concept is very simple: these are symptoms that persist or emerge after a Sars-CoV2 infection.

The symptoms attributable to Long Covid are the most diverse and affect any organ and district: dyspnea (shortness of breath), vision problems, dizziness, muscle pain, loss of smell and taste, fatigue, diarrhea. Some typical symptoms of Long Covid are common to the acute phase of Covid19 but others are completely new and only emerge when the infection is over.

According to some estimates, one in 10 patients will develop some form of Long Covid and, considering the current numbers of the infection, the number of people affected is enormous. For pediatric patients, the estimates are lower recent publications state that about 0.8% of children recovered from Covid19 have persistent symptoms several weeks after infection (these are extremely conservative estimates for which, according to some authors, the Long Covid for adults it would occur in a percentage ranging from 31 to 69% of recovered patients).

There is currently no single explanation for Long Covid which, as explained above, is a very heterogeneous syndrome with varying symptoms. There are several potential non-mutually exclusive explanations that attempt to describe the etiology (biological cause) of Long Covid.

They range from an excessive inflammatory response in the acute phase that can damage some organs to a deregulation of our immune system by creating dangerous autoantibodies or to a Sars-CoV2 infection that could reactivate latent infections such as that of the Epstein Barr virus (EBV) up to significant damage to our microbiota (population of microorganisms that populate our digestive system) involved in the immune response and caused by Sars-CoV2.

Are there any risk factors for Long Covid?

A recent article, published in the prestigious magazine Cell, examines a cohort of 309 patients recovered from Covid19 and analyzes different clinical / medical characteristics by comparing them to a group of healthy patients.

The aim of the study was to identify factors capable of predicting the onset of Long Covid after Sars-CoV2 infection. The factors identified that can lead to an increased risk of developing post-acute sequelae from Covid19 are essentially four: presence of type 2 diabetes, high viral load in the early stages of infection, presence of autoantibodies and reactivation of latent viruses such as Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and EBV.

These factors, in addition to strongly correlating with the onset of Long Covid, can also contribute to the disease itself.

In the potential causes of Long Covid we cited the down-regulation of the immune system and the presence of autoantibodies. Autoantibodies could generate some of the symptoms of Long Covid and are inversely related to the presence of antibodies to Sars-CoV2.

Type 2 diabetes risk factor

Type 2 diabetes has long been identified as a risk factor for Covid patients19 since it is characterized by inflammatory processes, which could also explain the onset of Long Covid. Finally, the reactivation of common viruses such as EBV or CMV could contribute to a state of chronic inflammation and immune de-regulation that characterize Long Covid.

Obviously the risk factors of developing Long Covid are beyond our control and in most cases they cannot even be assessed and measured. The purpose of this study is to add a further step to the understanding of such a complex disease that in the coming months, unfortunately, will affect millions of people around the world.

Finally, it is fair to remember that there is more and more evidence to support the fact that vaccination drastically reduces the risk of Long Covid.

Take Home Messages:

1) Under the name of Long Covid fall a series of symptoms and sequelae that occur during the Sars-CoV2 infection and persist after it.

2) Long Covid affects many subjects recovered from Covid19 and also affects the pediatric range.

3) A recent study has identified at least 4 risk factors that correlate with the presence of signs and symptoms from a clinical point of view after infection, regardless of the form of Covid19.

4) Vaccination drastically reduces the risk of Long Covid.

This article was written with the help of Federico Pio Fabrizio biologist and researcher at IRCCS Casa sollievo della Sofferenza.

Aureliano Stingi, doctor in molecular biology works in the field of precision oncology.

