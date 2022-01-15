Long Covid “Virus remains up to 230 days after infection” / Study: “Even in the heart”

There’s a major new study on Long Covid carried out by the National Institutes of Health, a research that has highlighted how the damage of the coronavirus can spread to the heart and brain within a few days of the onset of the infection, then surviving in the same for different months. In essence, it is a work that highlights how the virus can also affect organs not directly related to the respiratory system, and above all, which in fact was already known, remain in the patient’s body for several months even after “healing”. The study was conducted during the first wave, therefore in the absence of vaccines, and according to Nature it is considered “one of the most complete reviews – reports the newspaper of via Solferino – on how the virus replicates in human cells and persists in the body”.

Ziyad Al-Aly director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri, one of the authors of the study, commented to Bloomberg: “For a long time we have wondered why Long-Covid can affect so many organs and systems and this research is a concrete help to explain why the Long Covid can also affect people who have had a mild or asymptomatic disease “.

LONG COVID, THE NEW STUDY: “WE DO NOT STILL KNOW WHAT EFFECTS IT WILL HAVE IN THE FUTURE”

The researchers analyzed autopsy tissues on 44 patients who died from covid and they found viral particles in multiple parts of the body, including the aforementioned heart and brain, up to 230 days after the onset of the first symptoms, also in those who had died of other causes, and was found to be positive in a mild or asymptomatic way. The virus, the authors explain, can “spread early during infection e affect cells throughout the body, including the brain, as well as ocular tissue, muscles, skin, nerves, peripheral tissues, the cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine and lymphatic systems “.

Raina MacIntyre, Professor of biosafety at the University of New South Wales, added: ‘We still don’t know what the burden of chronic disease will be in the years to come. Will we see juvenile-onset heart failure? An early onset dementia? We do not have answers yet but for this we must be cautious and mitigate the spread of this virus as much as possible ».

