Long Covid, what we are talking about and why it can change the history of this pandemic

What do we know about Long Covid, the long-term effects of the Coronavirus

In the Fanpage.it special “Inside the Long Covid enigma” we will tell you what this disease is, who it affects and what are the treatment paths activated for patients suffering from the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection . Through interviews with experts, studies and testimonies we will try to explain everything there is to know about the phenomenon.

Curated by Ida Artiaco and Annalisa Cangemi

If the Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, the tail of its long-term consequences has just begun. Disturbances that last over time can be summarized in one name: it is called Long Covid, a condition still little studied and about which science has recently begun to question itself. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità defines it as one “condition of persistence of signs and symptoms that continue or develop after an acute Covid-19 infection”. But it is not yet known precisely how long the ailments last, whether they become chronic or not.

The ISS also provides a further definition: if the symptoms continue to manifest themselves beyond four weeks from the infection up to 12 weeks, we speak of “illness Persistent symptomatic Covid-19 “; if symptoms persist for more than 12 weeks and cannot be explained by any other condition, it is referred to as “S.post-Covid syndrome “. When we talk about Long Covid we refer to both situations.

To clarify this condition that more and more Italians recovered from the Sars-CoV-2 infection are complaining – we are talking about hundreds of thousands of people even if the precise number is missing – Fanpage.it decided to launch it special “Inside the Long Covid enigma”with a series of interviews with experts, insights and testimonies to shed light on this real pandemic in the pandemic.

What we know so far about Long Covid: definition and symptoms

As we have seen, there is still little information on Long Covid. At the international level, the major health authorities are carrying out research projects with the aim of giving a single definition to this pathology and finding ad hoc cures and treatments. Even in Italy there is no shortage of studies: among these, the results of a complex work carried out by Humanitas of Milan will soon arrive, which we will tell you about. But also theIss has already taken steps to start a project for monitoring Long Covid and to provide the centers that deal with the disorder guidelines clear for the assistance of the sick, who are still missing at the moment.

But what is Long Covid and what are the symptoms? According to the ISS, the most frequent manifestations include important and persistent asthenia, which is also the most frequently documented symptom, anorexia, muscle weakness, relapsing fever, widespread pain, myalgia and arthralgia, as well as an overall deterioration in the quality of life. But the diagnosis of Long Covid is purely clinical and is based only on a history of infection and failure to fully recover with the development of some of these symptoms. The pathology can also occur in moles children. Although there are currently few cases, Long Covid can cause persistent symptoms for several months even in the smallest, in which the most frequent manifestations are fever, gastro-intestinal disorders, fatigue, sore throat, headache, changes mood, sleep disturbance, difficulty concentrating.

Long Covid, a single protocol is missing

The aftermath of the infection can lead to a sometimes very complex clinical picture. In many cases it is not easy to make a diagnosis, because a person with Long Covid can also have one or more of these manifestations at the same time: dyspnoea, headache, cardiovascular symptoms, alterations in smell and taste, problems with the endocrine system, gastrointestinal, dermatological, haematological (such as venous thromboembolic disease), psychological and psychiatric disorders. There are no precise numbers and estimates on the diffusion, but it is established that at least half of the population has at least one of the symptoms described above as a consequence of the infection.

In the absence of a single protocol, to which doctors and structures dealing with Long Covid can refer, each center that has taken care of patients who find themselves in this condition has organized itself in its own way, with the result that in Italy, care and treatment may vary from region to region, from hospital to hospital. Precisely in order to standardize the different protocols, the ISS is working on a monitoring project, which has just started, with the aim of providing common guidelines and taking a census of the existing one.

How much does Long Covid cost

But this condition, with still elusive outlines, not only has repercussions on the body and psyche: one of the side effects of Long Covid is to slow down and in many cases even completely block normal daily activities. This is why Long Covid is also an economic problem, because in most cases there is no exemption code, and patients are therefore forced to pay out of their own pockets for all the necessary medical checkups.

The government had tried to give a partial response in May of last year with the Sostegni bis decree, allocating 50 million to exempt from the ticket for visits and exams those who have been hospitalized for Covid and now suffer from Long Covid, to cover all the outpatient specialist services included in the essential levels of assistance. But these resources are not sufficient. For example, it is envisaged that a cardiac echocolordopplergraphy or an electrocardiogram can be performed free of charge only once a year, a global spirometry twice a year. But the main problem is precisely that the exemption is foreseen for two years only for those who have been hospitalized. And the others?

The patients who benefit from the exemption introduced by the dl Sostegni are not the majority, because it is not certain that there is a direct link between the severe form of the disease and the prolongation of Long Covid symptoms over time. In practice, even people who have not had the most severe forms of the infection, and who have not ended up in intensive care, may have to face long recovery paths, marked by continuous medical visits and examinations.

The story of Marta, who has been suffering from Long Covid for 25 months

One of the stories that we will tell you in the special is that of Marta Expertsone of the founders of the group Long Covid Italy, who has been fighting for two years with the symptoms of this pathology, and for this reason had to leave his job in Paris, return to Italy and return to live with his parents, in order to be cured. Marta caught Covid for the first time during the first wave, in March 2020. Today, after more than 25 months, she continues to have various ailments that prevent her from working and supporting herself: in two years she has spent about 20 thousand euros in medical expenses. Together with the Long Covid Italia group, she denounced the discomfort of many patients like her.

“The first discrimination we suffer is that with the Sostegni bis decree, money has been allocated for post-Covid patient checks, but only for those who have been hospitalized. The follow-ups included are completely insufficient, compared to the knowledge that we have today about post-Covid syndrome – he told us in a video interview – for example, the autoimmunity profile and the autocoagulation profile are missing. But most of the Long Covid patients have never been hospitalized, so they do not even have access to this facility, which provides for some visits provided with exemption. In practice we have no right to anything, we have to pay for everything ourselves “.

“I made a calculation – He told us – although I did many tests with the National Health Service and not in a private regime, in the last two years I have spent almost 20 thousand euros. Since my reinfection, which took place in December 2021, I have spent around € 700-800 per month. In the last visit I did in hematology, I was assigned a code of exemption for rare diseases, which is currently being defined. I don’t know yet if it will be accepted by the ASL and how long it will last. Because there is no specific exemption for Long Covid, and this is a problem especially for those who have been sick for a very long time “.