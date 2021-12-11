Long gone, Scorn reappears to announce a record-breaking postponement

Where did it go Scorn? The Xbox Series X / S timed-exclusive horror was due out this fall, yet there was no trace of him.

It is a game adventure in first person, with marked atmospheres horror and decidedly distressing, which is inspired by big names such as HR Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński, whose works have helped to shape one of the most beloved film sagas: Alien.

A year ago we told you about the title on the occasion of sharing by Ebb Software of numerous 4k images of the game, photos with such high definition as to leave us speechless and very hopeful for the future of the title.

But now comes the bad news: through a press release the team lets us know that Scorn has been postponed. This is not a delay of a few months, however, because what Ebb Software tells us is that its new horror game will be out in a year.

The new date has been set for October 2022, leaving us with the bitter awareness that this is certainly not a golden year for the release of video games given the numerous postponements.

Below is the video reveal of the new release date of Scorn:

Ljubomir Peklar, CEO of Ebb Software expressed himself about it through these words, expressing the desire to give a unique gaming experience to players:

“We are very happy to be able to share more news about the game as well as its release date. Scorn represented a project to which the entire team devoted real passion and dedication. The atmosphere, the journey and the experience, we want every moment in Scorn to arouse feelings and particular emotional responses. Our hope is that Scorn will stay with the players long after he reaches his end. We can’t wait to share more news and updates as we get closer to the set release date“.

We will therefore have to wait a long time before we can get our hands on the new game whose colors they recall Alien, but in the meantime you can take a look at this video which shows us 13 minutes of gameplay.