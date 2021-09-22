Long hair cut Autumn 2021, Nicole Kidman’s look

On every occasion Nicole Kidman it exudes pure grace. Take the last video (here it is) posted on her Instagram page, in which the Australian actress shows herself to followers in total white outfit, with a wonderful I cut long wavy blonde hair and blown by the wind: is it or is it not a very bright vision? Born in 1967, Nicole Kidman thanks her fans via social media for the great public success of Nine Perfect Strangers, TV miniseries with forays into the thriller genre, in which the actress plays a wellness guru with persuasive ways and long platinum hair that we see in the video. A hair in perfect style daughter of flowers that is preparing to set the trend for autumn.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Long hair trend for fall like Nicole Kidman

If there is one downside to wearing long hair, it is undoubtedly that of management. As Antonia Mastromauro, owner of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milano salon remembers, “it is not possible to be lazy, when you have long hair well over the shoulders. The beauty routine for Rapunzel hair should include a few washes per week, two-maximum three, using only a delicate shampoo with a creamy and non-foaming texture, to be massaged for 5 minutes on the scalp, to revitalize the skin and stimulate good growth. of the hair.

Depending on the type of hair, proceed with a specific mask, respecting the processing times and taking care to rinse very well, always and only with lukewarm water. Lovers of elaborate styling? Be careful because the daily use of hot tools is the enemy of any type of hair, let’s not talk about long ones. If you really don’t intend to give up a curling iron or straightener, memorize the gesture of apply a product that protects the hair from heat damage before styling. The most effective formulas, generally in mist textures, contain vegetable keratin and hyaluronic acid, pro hydration and color shine. “Let us know if you can reach Nicole Kidman’s levels of radiance, please.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io