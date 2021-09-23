Long hair cut summer 2021, the top bangs by Anne Hathaway

From the drop-down one of Jennifer Lopez, to the very thick one of Margot Robbie, passing through the pink one of Britney Spears: it seems that the fringe is having a flashback in the world of celebrities! And if we had already noticed Anne Hathaway’s gorgeous French bangs at the presentation of her film Locked Down, now we can only be enchanted by the spectacular evolution that saw her haircut on Instagram as the protagonist!

The actress of the Devil Wears Prada had started with a beautiful long bangs with a very recognizable 90s style. Now we see the magical Anne Hathaway bloom like a flower in the first light of day with this one more saucy and disheveled fringe in perfect summer 2021 trend. The summer vibes, on the other hand, stand out very well from the photo Anne posted on Instagram in which the actress sports a long honey-colored fringe accompanied by fuchsia sunglasses and a recycled plastic water bottle (stay hydrated but with an eye to the planet!).

Going back to Anne’s bangs, it doesn’t look exquisitely messy and extremely grunge to you? A slightly rebellious look that Hathaway has never accustomed us to and which is why it is crazy. To us it seems fabulous the way in which the long curtain fringe is played down with a side line, which almost makes it look like a tuft and above all it drives us crazy that blonde (after years of dark-haired Anne Hathaway) that recalls hair reflections in the summer after spending a lot of time between sea and salt!

The final touch that makes this textbook haircut one of our season favorites is undoubtedly the presence of a very light scaled line and parade on the tips just to soften and make the ensemble more fluffy. In our opinion this Long haircut with bangs is very suitable for the beautiful actress of Witches giving it those ethereal and delicate energies that stand out even more thanks to the new blond color. So if you have a curtain fringe in mind but are scared that it isn’t versatile, think of Anne who styled her like a tuft in this revolutionary cut! Would you like to try?

