Long haircuts for him: between mullet and great classics

Posted on
Not just for her. The rock fashion of the seventies and eighties is also invading the male sector with rebellious and captivating cuts, just like the mullet which is advancing at great strides especially among the hair of the youngest.

But do not worry for the more traditionalists for whom, on the other hand, the medium-long classic remains unchanged as long as it is revisited in a more natural, decomposed and “less combed” key, says ** Michele Polito of the Bullfrog team. ** Accomplice of this less rigorous styling, the succession of smartworking that seems to encourage that fashion of long, flowing, and less tidy hair grown during the lockdown period.

So what should we expect from this autumn-winter?

MULLET MAN MANIA«Among the most popular men’s long cuts of the moment we certainly find the mullet back in fashion this year. We find him in many different variations, but in the end it is always him, sides usually shaved and clean while the back length covers the neck. It is a trendy cut, but not for everyone, requested above all by very young guys influenced by the world of fashion and music where it is depopulating (see Mahmood, Achille Lauro, Jared Leto …). “

LOCKDOWN EFFECT«Great return also of the medium long classic, to be kept very natural and not to have to manage too much. In general, the return the long hair post lockdown is keeping quite stable, even if during the summer period many men have decided to aim for the convenience of the short, with the idea, however, of keeping them longer when returning. Especially those who continue to work in smartworking is adopting a slightly less set and combed look, but left much softer and maybe longer. The most suitable styling products to tame these looks are those that create volume and structure, without “fixing” or worse, gluing the hair. I am thinking above all of the sprays and styling powders, a very innovative texture that aims to create structure in an invisible way. “

HAIR CARE«Those who prefer to do without styling altogether, will bet everything on the strength and health of the hair. A little known treatment, but one that we often recommend is the Energizing Scalp Clutch, a treatment that protects the scalp and hair (for example from the heat of the hairdryer) and makes the hair brighter thanks to its slightly acidic pH. It is the same concept as the “acid rinse” recommended to make the hair brighter, in a format that is much more practical and pleasant to use. “

