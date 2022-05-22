Long hand! These are the parents of singers accused of stealing money from their children: PHOTOS

It’s no secret that some celebrity parents take advantage of their children’s talent by getting involved in the administration and management of their artistic career. Of course, this accompaniment and guidance would not be bad if the parents did not abuse their children.

These situations abound in the entertainment industry and more than once the excesses and scams of some parents towards their children have come to light. While it is true that we owe our lives to parents, we must also set limits.

You have to be very careful, because the mixture of family ties with the employment relationship does not always work out well and many times the stories do not have a happy ending.

Dads of singers have been accused of theft and labor exploitation and have even been sued by their children, who, as much as they love their parents, reach the limit for their abuses.

The parents of these celebrities that we will present to you below, have cared little about the damage they could do to their children.

Luisito Rey, father of Luis Miguel

One of the most hated dads, at least in Mexico, is Luisito Rey. The relationship between him and ‘El Sol’ is the best known, some time ago it was confirmed that the singer’s father subjected Luis Miguel to long hours of work and even medicated him to endure.

It also involved him in multiple projects non-stop since he was little. Throughout his life, Luisito Rey opened bank accounts abroad to receive money that came from his son’s work without having to pay taxes.

Getty Images

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears

In 2008, her father Jamie Spears received guardianship of his daughter, which also included the singer’s fortune. Spears completely lost her freedom, to the point of not being able to use her money without prior authorization or leave without the company of a supervisor.

The singer’s fortune was estimated at 60 million dollars, money that her father enjoyed during 13 years of custody, only in 2008 he received at least 5 million dollars.

Getty Images

Ronald Fenty, father of Rihanna

In 2019 Rihanna sued her father, after he created “Fenty Entertainment”, a company that he used for business related to the singer without her authorization. The interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ took the case to court in Los Angeles and among the requests was the revocation of any matter involving her father and her career, prohibiting Ronald from using Rihanna’s surname to generate income .

Getty Images

Mathew Knowles, father of Beyoncé

The singer’s father assured that the international concert company ‘Live Nation’ was defaming him for stealing money from his daughter, however, it was the same Beyonce who reported the situation, causing the start of an investigation that finally he found that Knowles did steal money from him. Beyonce fired her father as manager, but clarified that her separation was only at the work level.

Getty Images

Belinda Schüll, mother of Belinda

The recent controversy after the leak of a WhatsApp conversation between the singer and her ex Christian Nodal, which the singer published on his official Twitter account, sparked multiple rumors about the administration of Belinda’s career, since Nodal pointed out that Schüll controlled her daughter’s money and had been “20 years reaping the fruits of her daughter until she was left with nothing.

It is not the first time that Schüll has been singled out for taking advantage of her daughter’s success, since in 2008 it was confirmed that Belinda had separated from her parents, since they only used her to generate income.