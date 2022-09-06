Long Island player won $1 million in the lottery, but will only receive $650 thousand due to taxes

A lottery player named Carlos Moran Jr., Long Island, New York, won a $1 million grand prize after matching the first five numbers selected in the Powerball drawing on Monday, June 13as announced by the New York Lottery.

Even though he won $1 million dollars, Moran received his award as a single, cash payment of $651,000, as state and federal tax dollars were withheld.said the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers of the draw were: 02-27-42-44-51, with a Powerball number 25, as reported on the Daily Voice platform.

“This is truly a blessing,” said the lucky winner. to the New York Lottery after claiming your prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Deer Hills Service LLC store, located at 1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park.

You may also like:

– More than 1,700 people choose the numbers 9-9-9-9 to play the lottery and win $5 thousand dollars each

– Woman from Canada thought she had won $1,000 in the lottery, then she thought it was $10,000 and in the end the prize was $100,000

– Nebraska Lottery Player Wins $20K Scratch-Off and 5 Days Later Wins Another $1,000

– Mega Millions winner has 23 days to collect the $1,337 million if he wants to keep full benefits

– North Carolina woman buys a $1 lottery ticket and ends up winning nearly $400K

– Maryland woman uses her car license plate numbers to play the lottery and wins $50,000

– Mother kicks her daughter out of the house because she does not want to share a lottery prize with her and with the church; Reddit users call a parent a “hypocrite”