long last! 9000 euros arrive and a gift to low incomes

Car bonuses are about to return because the automotive market has been hit too hard by Covid, but also by the chip crisis.

The government is finally listening to the many pressures of the automobile industry which has seen a sharp decline in registrations and revenues.

Let’s see how these bonuses that Italians are looking forward to will work. In fact, due to inflation, the second-hand market is experiencing a real boom to the detriment of the new. It is the Hardware Upgrade site that reveals the rumors. This would be a very substantial bonus because it reaches € 9000. But the novelty is that low incomes will be more favored, while with the old bonuses this parameter was not taken into due consideration.

Strong and proportionate to income

This new bonus would have very different characteristics because this time the priority is not necessarily to push the electric car, but it is also to push the whole car sector more generally, but also to give breath to families in a state of economic fragility that between covid and inflation are increasingly penalized and in difficulty. So if the first wave of bonuses on the car was all focused on the transition to the electric, this time the strong lines are other. But let’s see how the new bonuses in support of the car will work in practice. There is talk of bonuses that will go from 2022 to 2024. So the departure would be rather short and the span would be three years.

Practical examples

But the amounts would gradually go down. Let’s see some practical examples. In 2022, the bonus could fluctuate between € 5500 and € 3000 depending on the emissions. But if in addition to the purchase of the car there is also scrapping, the figure can reach € 9,000 if we are in the range between 0 and 20 grams per kilometer of CO2. Indeed in 2022 there would be even more than € 3000 bonus even in the range between 61 and 135 grams per kilometer but with scrapping. In 2023 the bonuses would go down slightly because the maximum would be € 8000.

Read also: The 3 cursed appliances that are worth half a bill: turn them off now

Read also: 2022 internet bonus: connected at maximum speed, who can ask for it

Also in 2023, a car in the 21-60 grams per kilometer range of CO2 without scrapping would still be entitled to a € 2500 bonus which would start at 5000 with scrapping. In 2024 the maximum that can be perceived is equal to € 7000 and we obviously have it in the case of the 0-20 grams range per kilometer with scrapping. The mechanisms that allow the proportional benefit to income have not yet been specified, but rumors in this sense are strong.