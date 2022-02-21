Long-lasting Covid | “I lost IQ points”: the neurologist who investigates (and suffers) the consequences of the coronavirus

Mariana Alvin

BBC News Brazil

image source, Getty Images Caption, Scientific studies have shown changes in the brain in patients who have had covid-19.

As she prepares to recruit dozens of people for long-term scientific research on covid, neurologist Clarissa Yasuda separates these professional commitments with her own routine to deal with the aftermath of the disease in her brain, which she had in August 2020 .

“I did not return to normal, I did not return to my pre-covid state from the cognitive, attention, agility, and flexibility point of view… After a year and a half, I think I recovered 30 or 40% of what I lost. But I did not recover 100%,” the 46-year-old neurologist, professor at the School of Medical Sciences of the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), tells BBC Brazil.

“I’m not the same person, it seems that I lost some IQ points (intelligence quotient)”.

“It’s a very unpleasant disease. After a year and a half, with a lot of effort, a lot of discipline, combining many things, I got a little better. I’m worried that I’m not going to fully recover (my cognitive abilities), but I’m resigning to that possibility.

Yasuda acknowledges that her work allows her to “notice very subtle differences” in her cognitive abilities and functions. “I am seeing both sides,” summarizes the neurologist, referring to her professional and personal experience in dealing with prolonged covid.

Aftermath

The “cognitive dysfunctions” they are one of the manifestations of long-term covid, according to the definition of the World Health Organization (WHO) for “postcovid”, another name given to this set of consequences of the disease, which is also may include fatigue and shortness of breathamong other symptoms.

image source, Personal file Caption, As a neurologist, Clarissa Yasuda says she notices “very subtle differences” in her cognitive functions after having Covid-19.

Also according to the WHO definition, these symptoms usually appear within three months later at the onset of the disease and last at least two more months.

“Symptoms may reappear after initial recovery from the acute phase or persist from the initial illness (covid-19). They may also fluctuate or reappear over time,” says the WHO.

Researchers around the world have dedicated themselves to trying to understand specifically how and why covid-19 can stop sequelae in the nervous systemeven in people who were completely healthy before the illness and who had mild cases.

Several studies, including some in which Yasuda was involved as a co-author, have demonstrated this neurological impact through patient reports, imaging tests, cognitive tests, and autopsies.

a new routine

Yasuda tells that when he had covid in 2020, his case was mildwithout respiratory symptoms, but with dehydration and gastrointestinal problems.

The discomfort came later, with daytime sleepiness, tiredness, memory difficulties and to perform the same volume of tasks that you were used to before.

image source, Getty Images Caption, To adapt to the changes, Yasuda has increased his exercise routine.

Faced with these new challenges, the neurologist says that she has been trying to respect her limits and make adaptations, such as sleeping from 1 to 1:30 hours more than before having covid-19, since she has felt much more tired.

When she knows she has an intellectually demanding activity ahead of her, like working with statistics, Yasuda prepares for it, making sure she arrives rested and has plenty of time to complete the task.

The doctor also says that “she believes that physical activity helps the brain”, so stepped up her exercise routine. He currently practices pilates, does muscle exercises and swims, as well as running from time to time.

Swimming, which he has “always” practiced, is now done as part of his snorkeling training.

The researcher warns that it is an experiment that she is doing individually and that it still needs more scientific studies, but she starts from the hypothesis that hypoxia (decreased oxygen) can improve the activity of the hippocampus, a part of the brain essential for memory, among other functions.

Yasuda has also been exchanging information and ideas with a psychiatrist friend who is also suffering from the cognitive changes caused by prolonged covid, as well as setting himself some challenges and goals for the day.

For a few weeks he used the Lumosity app, which has math and memory games and also a book of logic puzzles bought in the US.

However, the neurologist is frustrated with her current situation. “Before she could solve several things at once. Now I have to finish one task to start another“, he laments.

“I’ve been missing a lot, projects I wanted to finish writing and can’t.”

What the studies say

At the end of January, two neurologists published in the scientific journal Science a review of what is known about the effects of covid-19 on the nervous system.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Post-Covid effects on the brain include sensory changes, headaches, fatigue, and memory problems.

Avindra Nath, of the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, and Serena Spudich, of Yale School of Medicine, mentioned problems with concentration, headache, sensory disturbances (such as loss of smell and taste), depression and “even psychosis”.

The authors also say there is “no certainty” about how long these problems may last over the years.

The article cites some studies that performed tests on the so-called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and found evidence that the brain is affected by the new coronavirus more than a exacerbated response of the body, in inflammation and production of antibodiesthan by the direct attack of the virus on the organs.

MRI scans also showed that some people with covid-19 had suffered ruptures in the small vessels that supply blood to the brain, while CT scans showed reduced metabolic activity in long-standing covid patients.

In December 2021, Clarissa Yasuda and colleagues from Unicamp published an article (not yet reviewed by other scientists) with an analysis of the situation of 87 patients treated in Campinas (SP) who had mild covid-19.

Two months after infection, the most reported symptoms by patients were fatigue (43.7% of respondents), headache (40%) and memory difficulties (33%).

image source, Getty Images Caption, The impact of covid on the brain has more to do with the body’s reaction to the virus than with the virus itself.

In the neuropsychological evaluation, carried out through tests and questionnaires, the researchers detected symptoms of depression in 18% of the participants and anxiety in 29%.

Analyzing the MRIs, the researchers also found changes in the brain (more specifically so-called fractional anisotropy, which has to do with the shifting of water molecules in white matter tracts) associated with problems with attention and cognitive flexibility.

These are just the initial results of Yasuda and his team’s research into the impact of prolonged covid on the nervous system.

The team has already evaluated more than 500 people, they have alliances with research groups in Europe and they estimate that their studies on the subject will last for the next five years.

The neurologist recently had a project approved to test the rehabilitation protocols, but is awaiting confirmation of funding from the federal government. Volunteer recruitment should start soon.

The concern that Yasuda already had about the impact of long-term covid on the workforce and on the demand for assistance and rehabilitation has increased because of omicrona highly transmissible variant that has been causing new records of infections in the pandemic around the world.

“I hope that this mild picture of omicron does not have any late neurological manifestations, because if it does, the number (of people affected) will be very large.”