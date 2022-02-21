Long-lasting Covid | “I lost IQ points”: the neurologist who investigates (and suffers) the consequences of the coronavirus

  • Mariana Alvin
  • BBC News Brazil

Doctor examining an image

Getty Images

Caption,

Scientific studies have shown changes in the brain in patients who have had covid-19.

As she prepares to recruit dozens of people for long-term scientific research on covid, neurologist Clarissa Yasuda separates these professional commitments with her own routine to deal with the aftermath of the disease in her brain, which she had in August 2020 .

“I did not return to normal, I did not return to my pre-covid state from the cognitive, attention, agility, and flexibility point of view… After a year and a half, I think I recovered 30 or 40% of what I lost. But I did not recover 100%,” the 46-year-old neurologist, professor at the School of Medical Sciences of the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), tells BBC Brazil.

“I’m not the same person, it seems that I lost some IQ points (intelligence quotient)”.

“It’s a very unpleasant disease. After a year and a half, with a lot of effort, a lot of discipline, combining many things, I got a little better. I’m worried that I’m not going to fully recover (my cognitive abilities), but I’m resigning to that possibility.

