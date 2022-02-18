Long-lasting Covid | “You get up, you’re in your bed, but you don’t know where you are”: the effects of mental fog in a patient who had the virus

  • Ronald Avila-Claudio
  • BBC News World

José Vega Santana, a children's artist from Puerto Rico who claimed to suffer from the long-lasting effects of covid.

José Vega Santana, a children’s artist from Puerto Rico who claimed to suffer from the long-lasting effects of covid.

The music started, it was a song that I had been playing for years, but that day I couldn’t remember the lyrics. She went blank in front of hundreds of children who had come to see her show.

Jose Vega Santana, a Puerto Rican children’s artist with more than 40 years of radio and television career, asked his assistants in the middle of the show to repeat the melody. But the words just didn’t come out of his mouth. They had to fold it.

The scene occurred at a school in Puerto Rico at the end of February 2021, after the so-called clown Remi tested negative for covid-19.

I didn’t remember anything, I didn’t even know what I was going to say. It was an agonizing moment. My employees looked at me, wondering if I didn’t hear the song well. I went to them and told them that I did not remember her, “he told BBC Mundo.

