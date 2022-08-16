Long layered bob cut: how to wear the trendy cut in summer 2022

The classic bob haircut It is located between the cheekbones and the chin, it usually goes straight. However, it can acquire greater length to highlight all types of faces in the best way, admitting an extra margin up to the hairline.ass. Hence, it is a perfect option for everyone, without exception, and the expert stylist on duty will determine the correct length according to each case. However, the haircuts that predominate this summer, invite us to wear it longer than usual and to admit another trend that has stepped strongly in 2022: the layers.

What does a long layered bob look like?

Long bob with curtain bangs in the street style. Acielle StyleDuMonde.

It is also common to use the abbreviation lob to refer to long boba style that goes markedly with longer than traditional, but without exceeding the shoulders. In recent months it has been worn by personalities such as Selena Gomez, Khloe Kardashian and the British model, Jourdan Dunnboth in smooth hairstyles as with curls marked, reaffirming its elegant versatility in both cases.

The street style It has also had something to do with this and the best dressed bet on it in its long format, one that also allows you to pick it up easily and think about hairstyle options with a clear face. If you decide to adapt it and wear it with this nostalgic wink for the Y2K era, you should know that it is possible to include two or even three layers, which can be as marked or subtle depending on the type of hair you have and the final finish you want to achieve.