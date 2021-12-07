With autumn together with low temperatures and the scent of roasted chestnuts, the time spent indoors increases as well as the temptations for sweets and snacks. Then, last but not least, with the arrival of the Christmas holidays, lunches and dinners with family and friends and even some small “snags” begin. However, these breaches of the rules for those who must follow a certain type of diet could upset the body and create health problems. Especially when a sedentary lifestyle is added to an incorrect diet. In fact, it would be advisable, perhaps after having made a “mistake”, to do some sporting activity. For example, here is how many minutes we should walk to dispose of a glass of wine or 3 chocolates and control diabetes.

In fact, diabetes sufferers must follow a certain diet to constantly keep blood sugar values ​​at bay. So here’s how to ensure a long life with a few rules to keep blood sugar at bay even during the Christmas holidays. In this way, even those with diabetes will be able to enjoy the Christmas holidays with a few precautions without risking aggravating their health.

Unfortunately, this pathology is very common, considering that in Italy, according to the data, about 3 million people suffer from it. While it would appear that a high percentage, around 1 million people, suffer from it without knowing it. The main risk factors are improper nutrition and a sedentary lifestyle.

Long life with few rules to keep blood sugar at bay even during the Christmas holidays

The Italian Diabetes Society has indicated a series of small rules to keep in mind during Christmas days for those suffering from diabetes. They are simple common sense rules that allow you to keep blood sugar values ​​at bay without giving up the pleasures of the table.

First of all, to savor all the dishes, just pay attention to the portions. In fact, small portions will allow us to taste everything without too much damage. Then it will be advisable to measure blood sugar more often, before and after meals. In this way it will be managed better, being able to make any corrections with insulin.

Another important tip is to consume lots of vegetables, especially at the beginning of each meal to limit the absorption of sugars. Even if the temptation can be strong, we must pay attention to sweets and dried fruit and avoid consuming them at the end of lunch. They could increase the glycemic load excessively. Furthermore, we should not forget to drink lots of water and to finish our lunches or dinners with walks, perhaps in the company of friends.

By following these small rules we will not have to give up meetings with friends or family, being able to live the Christmas atmosphere serenely. Finally, for those who love pizza and want to prepare it at home, here are the sleep-proof and glycemic peaks-proof ingredients.

