Long live Curious like George, the intelligent monkey born of free and brilliant minds

CURIOUS AS GEORGE – Rai 2, Frisbee

George is the richest monkey in the world: he lives in a luxury Manhattan apartment with the Man in the Yellow Hat, rarely called by his name, which is Ted. They also have a country house at their disposal, where many episodes are set, proving that they have no shortage of money, like many New Yorkers with some ownership in the Hamptons.

In the New York apartment, where guests are welcomed by a livery porter who accompanies a snobbish dachshund, George leads a life that resembles that of a child in all respects, but enjoying a freedom that children are mostly forbidden. He sleeps on a regular bed, has a regular room, a very affectionate aunt who fills him with toys. Yet the Man in the Yellow Hat is careful not to be his father, even if George is small (in stature) the man and the monkey are equal and indeed it is often Ted who needs his brown friend.

George can take hot air balloons, go around the city, be hired as a house painter by a renovation company: his simian presence is not surprising, indeed it is very much appreciated by friends scattered around the various districts of New York, including the chef. Italian-American Pischetti and his cat Polpetta.

In each episode, George decides to solve a problem but, by trying to help himself or a friend, he creates disaster. Just like a three, four or five year old child, he tests himself with generosity and a spirit of sacrifice, but ends up tripling the problems of someone who is already under a train. It is clear, however, that there is a happy ending and the resolution of any small or big trouble is entrusted to him, to this cunning monkey who cannot speak but is capable of making himself understood by everyone, humans and animals.

Each episode is told by an external narrator (the very enjoyable voice is by Massimo De Ambrosis, Edward Norton’s official voice actor), George strives to solve questions that are now simple (such as how to collect eggs from the barnyard without the hens getting angry) now more complicated (preventing a tree where a squirrel friend lives is cut down). He uses all his intellectual resources and rarely physical strength, it is in the mind and intelligence that George puts all his trust and always the check.

The Man in the Yellow Hat is so called because he is dressed in yellow like an eccentric explorer of the early twentieth century. He is young, single and in love with a doctor at the museum where he works. She met George during an expedition to Africa and the little monkey, intrigued by the strange human, decided to follow him to the big city.

The beautiful things of “Curious as George”: the initials, in English, as sensible as a hit broadcast in 1936 could be and the musical backgrounds as chic as the musical backgrounds of New York can be (any reference to Woody Allen is not accidental); the designs and colors: hand made or perhaps so well done on the computer that they seem handcrafted; the hymn to intelligence, as the only weapon against the fatigue of living and all the disasters that only the living can happen.

George’s story was told by the book of the same name from which the series is based, published for the first time in 1941 (the yellow cover of that book that has become a little childhood classic is shown in a scene of Forrest Gump, the protagonist played by Tom Hanks was a fan of “Curious George”). In the documentary “Monkey business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creator” the daring escape of the two authors of the book is narrated. Margret and Hans Rey were a couple, he an illustrator, she an editor for a newspaper, who shared Brazil (where they had both lived separately, and he had worked as a bathtub seller) and hatred against growing anti-Semitism that had spread to Germany.

They lived in Paris and there a publisher asked Hans if he would like to write a picture book for children, which he did with great sympathy with his wife. Except that at that moment the Nazis were pressing on the French capital and the two, riding rudimentary bicycles built during the night by Hans, ran away and ran into several checkpoints to which they showed the sheets of George’s manuscript (which at the time was still called Fifi ) to prove they were harmless.

It is therefore from minds so free, brilliant and faithful to intelligence that the most beloved monkey of children was born, which between mathematics and dinosaur bones is the demonstration that no matter how small you are and no matter if you can speak: in the end you will always succeed to escape it.