Many of us tend to take care of our health carefully and consistently. And this is certainly a very important aspect of everyday life. In fact, there are many people who want to protect their health at all costs, making sure to keep it strong and stable. Precisely for this reason, therefore, we should collect as much information as possible about it, and then discuss with our trusted doctor and understand with him how we can behave. Among the things that most frighten people, there is certainly the appearance of the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Long live the brain also thanks to this tasty food to ward off the risk of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is now a known disease and studies on it are increasing day by day. But, unfortunately, it is also a very widespread disease, difficult to stop or counter. It is certain that, among the prevention methods, one of those that we can control concerns food. As the Veronesi Foundation explains in detail, in fact, there are several aspects of our life that could be good for our brain. And, among these, we obviously find the power supply. It is a fundamental element for our well-being, which deserves a considerable level of attention, especially if we want to take care of our health.

Onion is one of the very important foods to complete the Mediterranean diet and in this case it could help us achieve our goal

The Mediterranean diet is so good for your health because it is complete and varied. In fact, it contains cereals, legumes, proteins, fibers and everything the body may need. At the base of the Mediterranean diet, as also indicated by the Veronesi Foundation itself, we find one of the foods present in many Italian homes: the onion. This is among the foods indicated that could help us achieve our goal. Therefore, long life to the brain also thanks to this tasty food to ward off the risk of Alzheimer’s. But be careful because, as specified in the title, there is an “also” that should not be underestimated. In fact, onion is certainly a food that, under medical advice first, we could include in our diet for this purpose. But it is certainly not enough on its own.

The entire diet should be based on the Mediterranean diet, getting into the habit of using certain foods that, in the long run, could become real friends of our brain. Therefore, in this case, before including the onion in our diet, we call our trusted doctor. By comparing ourselves with him / her, in fact, we will be able to understand whether to insert changes (even slight ones) in our diet and if also inserting the onion could be ideal for our state of health.

