‘Long live the sausage’, the war cry of a group of Cuban workers

With a mixture of government slogans such as “let’s go for more!” and other unusual ones, of the type “long live the sausage!”, celebrated the work group of the business Cuban state Prodal compliance with the sausage plan in a video that went viral on social media.

The images, shared by a state-owned company that has previously caused controversy due to the production of so-called “explosive croquettes”were deleted hours later from their social networks due to the criticism they received, but it was too late, since they were already on the wall of dozens of users.

In one of the videos you can see a group of workers inside the sausage production plant holding a Cuban flag while one of them leads a commemoration ceremony for the fishery worker’s day.

“In commemoration of April 8, the fishery worker’s day, the sausage plant exceeds its production plan of more than 15 tons to date, and we are going for more,” says the worker who directs the act, while the rest answer with shouts of “long live the sausage!”.

Apparently, at the direction of company directors, the different Prodal production plants made similar videos on April 8, in which With a practically traced libretto, they can be heard saying “Long live the sausage!” and “long live the shaped (products)!”referring to the different foods produced by the entity.

Prodal is a company belonging to the Food Industry Business Group (GEIA) that specializes in the processing of meat, poultry, fish and seafood to sell in the Cuban domestic marketboth in national currency and in Freely Convertible Currency, and in the tourism sector.

In addition to croquettes, known for the burns they have caused to several consumers due to the excess of water that they have in their dough, the entity also sells mincemeats, meatballs and hamburgers.

The publication of the videos, in the midst of the economic crisis, could have been motivated by the need of the Cuban Government to improve its image in social networksa space where criticism of government management prevails.

the president himself Miguel Diaz-Canel has insisted on numerous occasions on the importance of generating content favorable to the Government to “flood social networks”, but on many occasions these publications, made by orientation and not spontaneously, end up having a result contrary to what was expected.