Long live ‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson defends the ‘Twilight’ saga | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Several years ago Ihe conflict between vampires and wolves was a major theme in every teen movie.where love triangles, forbidden love, problems between couples and clan rivalry was very popular and the favorite plot of the moment.

Just like “Twilight”, a saga that gave rise to bringing youth books to the big screen to become a worldwide success.

Without a doubt, these films were the basis for making great actors and actresses known, such as Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson, to mention only the protagonists. However, some of the cast members have recalled their participation as embarrassingalthough it is not the case of who played Edward Cullen.

During an interview for the magazine PeoplePattinson and Zoe Kravits had some pretty humorous moments while chatting about the new DC Comics movie. Although what most caught the attention of the spectators was when the famous They talked about the “Twilight” saga.

At that point in the conversation, Kravitz confessed that she had never seen any of these well-known films, accepting that it was not her thing. Given this, Robert Pattinson responded sarcastically “yeah right (…) It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore”, to which her partner replied that she did not hate her, but that she simply never wanted to see her. “That’s so 2010,” the actor said.

Shortly after, the new Catwoman remembered that she had actually seen her with her best friend Sky, but she confessed that she does not remember her very well, possibly because of how little she was interested in this film, despite the fact that it is still the lovers’ favorite movie. of this saga.

After this excerpt from the interview went viral, social network users expressed their astonishment and joy at seeing that Robert Pattinson was defending the films he starred in for several years, since “Twilight” was the teenage plot that conquered millions of viewers around the world.