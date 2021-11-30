Those who take care of their body and mind on a daily basis are more likely to reach old age in good health. And this is because it is not old age that causes the exhaustion of memory and mental clarity but these killer of neuronal cells. In fact, to maintain psychophysical well-being it is necessary to dismantle bad eating habits and practice physical activity. And already the measurement of waist and hips could be a first indicator from which to start to check your health. The presence of abdominal fat already in itself reveals food excesses that favor the formation of cholesterol plaques. Furthermore, we could find ourselves with a brain in the balance between Alzheimer’s and memory lapses if the circumference of the waist exceeds this measure. This is because an excess of visceral fat could also have negative effects on brain function and accelerate the decline of intellectual faculties.

It is therefore not necessary to reach the third age to notice the progressive loss of memory and mental rapidity. After all, even if mild, these are the first symptoms of a clouded brain that loses neurons and elasticity. However, in many cases it is possible to act against premature aging of the brain with a series of preventive interventions. For example, we could ensure long life for the heart and brain with 2 servings a week of these small fish. And therefore start with the foods we bring to the table every day to avoid developing dangerous metabolic syndromes.

Long live your heart and brain with 2 servings a week of these small fish

The American Heart Association recommends consuming fish at least twice a week. But it is advisable to clarify which type of fish product to choose among the many that we find displayed on the counters of fishmongers. In fact, there are some species that are not very suitable for those suffering from hypercholesterolemia. As well as there are others to be privileged because they are an excellent source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids.

In particular, experts recommend consuming so-called SMASH fish. It is an acronym to indicate some types of fish that more than others provide a precious supply of fatty acids, selenium and vitamin D. Salmon, mackerel, anchovies, sardines and herring fall into the category of SMASH fish. Among these, however, it is suggested to prefer small fish because they are the ones that have a shorter stay in the seas. This is because lower amounts of mercury can be found in them than in larger fish. Those who regularly consume oily fish such as those listed above are less likely to develop cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, many studies agree that the intake of omega-3 fatty acids could slow neuronal aging.