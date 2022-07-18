Long lived but not finished! This is how Morgan Freeman and other actors look over 80 years old

In the world of Hollywood, maintaining and caring for the body, as well as the face, is a fundamental part for stars, but there are those who are fortunate that despite the years, their age is not noticeable, today we will talk about some of them.

Surviving the critics and reflectors in the world of Hollywood It’s not easy for your stars and it is that over the years age as well as physical appearance weighs on them, but there are also many lucky ones who remain very active in 2022, as well as healthy, such is the case of actors like Morgan Freeman or Anthony Hopkins. Without a doubt, maintaining stardom, a good image and not going out of style is always a great challenge., especially when you are already closer to 100 than to 30 years. But Jane Fonda, whom we can see in the character of Vivian in When they want, as well as Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith) show us otherwise.

jane fonda

Celebrity Land

The 84-year-old actress looks like she’s 50 and more radiant than ever, you can see her in the series Grace and Frankie by Netflix. Jane begins her career in the world of Hollywood in 1960 and since then she is considered a star worldwide, thanks to her characters in the golden lagoon either A Sunday in New York.

Anthony Hopkins

Univision

This year, Anthony Hopkins reaches 84 years stands out for being the oldest celebrity to win an Oscar for best actor, this for his participation in El padre. But the famous career takes place many years ago. According to Univision, in 1967 he acted in the movie named the white busalthough his first leading role is in Coriolanus 1971.



Maggie Smith

Univision

We all know her as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies.. At 87 years old, this actress is still more active and stronger than ever because by 2022 We will see her in A German LifeBesides that is currently working at The Miracle Cluba story that tells the life of three women who decide to undertake a pilgrimage to London, definitely a very hardworking woman