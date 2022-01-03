Long, medium and short haircuts at 40: Sienna Miller docet

Sienna Miller knows well that i hair cuts scaled to 40 years they are better than Botox. A few scissors, done in the right place and go: it looks less old than what you actually have. Look here, all more beautiful cuts for forty-year-olds. If you don’t believe it …

Sienna Miller knows this well because she has reached the milestone of 40 years right now. Born on December 28, 1981, in New York, the actress who grew up in England, celebrates his birthday. Alongside his usual e gorgeous blonde hair and one of her many scaled haircuts.

He also knows this because it is of course predisposed to the art of cutting. During the first lockdown, he confessed to having tI teased the hair of all his friends. Daughter, including.

If she hadn’t been an actress, she certainly would have been hairdresser…

Long and short layered haircuts: Sienna Miller’s 40th birthday

The fill the face. THE long layered hair by Sienna Miller have the power to make hers appear plumped face. Like that of a twenty year old. Thanks to the perfectly central uniform and those scaling positioned on the front. And lighter tufts on the sides of the face that create a contouring effect.

Also there fold has its role. Sienna Miller at 40, forgo a super smooth crease. And it’s good. Movement e light volume contribute to rejuvenate its appearance.

The actress has always loved scaling, though. Not just now that he’s 40. And he applied them, in a more or less decisive way, also to medium and short hair. Remember its magnificent bob cuts?

Blond and layered hair: perfect harmony

It’s not just the scaling that makes Sienna Miller’s hair perfect. But also her perfect hair color. His blond hair contain all nuances set at the right point: for a natural color and super illuminating.

The creator of her hair color is there colorist Nicola Clarke. The same as Kate Winslet, Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow etc. Creator of the magnificent Cool Girl Color (the blonde color of the cool girl). What Sienna Miller always wears, on every occasion.

If you want an identical one, go to London. In the salon Nicola Clarke John Frieda.

Discover Sienna Miller’s most beautiful layered and parade haircuts in the GALLERY.

