Long or short skirt? Celebs wear it like this

No matter the season, long or short skirt, it will always save us from discounted looks. The possible models and fabrics are infinite: for this reason the right silhouette can make a difference. Down to the feet and tighter for the evening, or schoolgirl style for the day? In short, it is not a simple thing, but steal some style secrets from celebrities can come in handy. Mini or extra-long: here’s how to choose it.

Flounced, pleated or essential: the short skirt

Symbol of challenge and liberation. The short skirt, since its creation in the early 60s, is a controversial leader which allows women to take charge of their own sensitivity. Riding the wave of the 90s and 2000s trends, even the aesthetics of the mini-skirt worn by Naomi Campbell, Spice Girls and many others, returns to the fore. Today’s models have a very structured silhouette, with the waist ranging from high to low. Tighter skirts are preferred, even if those flared, preppy style and pleated, they are equally liked. Bright colors and shiny fabrics they are a must for the evening while warm yarns and bouclé they are designed for daytime outfits.

Elegant, with slit or in tulle: the long skirt

Despite the rise of minis, oversized silhouettes have become a staple of recent seasons. The movement that long skirts create can be infinitely attractive. Whichever way you match it, it is a garment that releases character and elegance. In tulle, voluminous or with flounces, worn with a bralette with a modern touch. Long with slit, from 90s minimalism, with double-breasted jacket and high boots. That a foldsfinally, with a men’s shirt and oversized blazer, to recreate a masculine outfit.

How to choose the perfect model

When trends are cool, resisting them is impossible. Choosing the right fit can completely change the final result. For pear and apple physicists, therefore with the lower part of the body more pronounced, the mini-skirt models with the high waist and flared silhouette. They slender the figure, and Selena Gomez is proof of this. The long skirt can be strategic for those with sturdy calves or ankles, or for those who do not like bare hems such as Julianne Moor. But pay attention to shoes, better to avoid models that “cut” the leg and prefer matching shades that lengthen. Wheel or bell for rectangle builds like Hailey Bieber, while on the left or asymmetrical for the petite beauties a la Lucy Hale.

