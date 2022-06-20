Long queue for tickets and forecasts shouting ‘Patria y Vida’ for the Pablo Milanés concert in Cuba

The Cubans made a very long queue to buy tickets for the concert that the singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés will offer on June 21 6:00 PM at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, in Havana, as seen in photos posted on the Facebook page of The touch.

The concert, first of Milanés in Cuba in two years, it had been scheduled for the Sala Avellaneda of the National Theater, where of the 2,500 seats, more than 2,000 were reserved for official “organisms”.

After the decision generated discontent and criticism on social networks, where some users came to promote the cancellation of the concert until tickets were sold to the public without benefit for the institutions or it was moved to a public square, the Cuban Institute of Music announced the transfer to the Sports City Coliseumwith 15,000 seats.

On that same stage, the most recent presentation of the singer-songwriter Carlos Varela took place, where the public made up mainly of young people cried out for freedom. The fear that such an event will be repeated during the Milanés concert, would have been, for many Cubans, the reason why the concert was originally scheduled for the National Theater and most of the tickets were for “organisms”. That could still happen, according to some comments on Facebook.

“I don’t want to anticipate events! But I’m sure that on that day at the Nuestro Pablo Milanés concert, the cries of ‘Homeland and Life’ and freedom will be heard loudly!” Castillo Cuba Cuba predicts. “And I also think that is why they are so afraid to sell more tickets to the normal population!” he adds.

“Poor Pablo, they must be brainwashing him so that he doesn’t even think of saying a word like FREEDOM OR DICTATORSHIP! Hahaha, just one word and the concert gets good. Down with the dictatorship Freedom for political prisoners in Cuba! HOMELAND AND LIFE!” writes Iraldo González Rodríguez.

“I don’t know, but from the photos I clearly see more ‘rapid response brigade’ type people that true lovers of Pablo’s music. They are preventing the repetition of Varela’s corito”, says Harod JM.

Woody Cuban Sheriff assures that in the queue to buy the tickets for the concert “is the State Security agent that is given away”.

As some users on Facebook point out, it is unlikely that the Cuban political police will be unprepared at the Pablo Milanés concertas it was during Carlos Varela’s.

On the other hand, it is also likely that “nothing outside the music” will happen, as many lovers of the troubadour’s music wish. As a user recalls, one of the singer-songwriter’s daughters, Suylén Milanés, died at the end of last January, so it is also to be expected that he pays tribute to her.

The 79-year-old singer has been touring Spain for months and this will be the first time he is reunited with his family in Cuba after the death of his daughter.