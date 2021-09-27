Long queues at bitcoin ATMs in El Salvador

Yesterday on the well-known Twitter profile of the Bitcoin Archive a video was published showing a long queue at a bitcoin ATM in El Salvador.

Lining up to use the #Bitcoin ATM in El Salvador. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RWOHCUmra1 – Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 21, 2021

Neither the source from which the video came, nor the place or day it was shot is known.

The video would show several dozen people queuing in front of one of the 200 bitcoin ATMs installed in the country.

Another video, also published yesterday by Paxful, shows another line, much more contained, at another bitcoin ATM in Chivo.

Currently, with its 200 ATMs installed in the country, El Salvador has the third largest crypto ATM network in the world after that of the United States and Canada, with 70% of all installations in Latin America.

According to the data by CoinAtmRadar.com, in all of South America there are less than 50 crypto ATMs, while in Central America, thanks to El Salvador, there are more than 330, compared to a much smaller territorial extension.

Despite this either they are not enough, or they are not well distributed, since those who are there are practically stormed by the citizens.

Importance of remittances from abroad and the country’s GDP

Again according to data from CoinAtmRadar.com, as many as 75 of the 20 ATMs are concentrated in the capital or its surroundings, while in various areas of the country there are fewer than 5, or even none in some.

Lines are likely to form due to uneven, albeit wide, distribution, as in some areas there may still be too few to fully meet demand.

Remittances from abroad make up more than 20% of the country’s entire GDP, according to 2020 data, and have further increased during this 2021.

There is talk of more than 600 million dollars entering the country in this way on average every month, for a total projection of over $ 7 billion in 2021. Total GDP in 2018 was less than 26 billion.

Many Salvadorans receive these remittances in BTC, since by using Lightning Network in this way, payments from abroad are fast and above all very cheap. It is estimated that 30% of the total remittances sent from abroad to El Salvador in dollars have historically been lost on miscellaneous costs and commissions.

By the time they receive bitcoins it is possible that many prefer to exchange them for dollars, given that the US dollar is also legal tender in the country, and that many use bitcoin ATMs to make the change. This would justify the long queues that are forming.