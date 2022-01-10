Long settlements on BTC comparable in May 2021, when the asset plummeted to $ 30,000

Bitcoin’s (BTC) performance in recent weeks has been anything but exciting. In a January 10 tweet, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode revealed that traders with long positions saw a repeat in May as the BTC / USD pair slid to around $ 30,000.

Long traders try unsuccessfully to “grab the knife”

According to Glassnode’s Longs Liquidations Dominance benchmark, in 2022 the “majority“of the liquidations involved the longs. This should not surprise, given the trajectory of Bitcoin since the end of November: what is surprising is instead the extent of the losses, comparable to the collapse in May.

Glassnode researchers comment:

“Bitcoin’s long settlement dominance reached 69%, the highest level since the deleveraging event in May 2021. This means that most of the liquidations in the futures markets in the past few weeks have been from traders trying long. to grab the knife as it fell. “

“Don’t try to catch a falling knife,” or “Don’t try to catch a knife as it falls,” is a phrase used in the world of finance to indicate that one should wait for the price to end its bearish movement before buying an asset. .

Dominance of long Bitcoin settlements. Source: Glassnode / Twitter

In the period between July and November, however, we saw the opposite trend: short traders were repeatedly forced to liquidate their positions due to sudden price increases.

Unusual minimums

Long liquidation spikes don’t always mark bottom of price, but certainly they increase the likelihood of a trend reversal, at least in the short term. Currently, by historical standards, BTC is firmly in the “oversold” zone.

On Twitter, analyst Benjamin Cowen has about that commented:

“Even getting a bounce does not mean that we will never return to these levels again, but some relief in the short term would not be bad. The daily RSI is technically oversold, the $ 40,000-42,000 is theoretically a support area. . “

Cowen made such comments regarding the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which hit a rare low of 10/100 over the weekend, indicating a “extreme fear” among traders:

“Since the bottom of the depths of the 2018 depression, Bitcoin has seen these indicators ‘oversold’ on only four other occasions: at $ 3,000, $ 10,000, $ 4,000 and $ 30,000. Shortly after reaching these record lows, Bitcoin is soaring 340%, 17%, 1,585% and 141% respectively. “

Since bottoming out in the depths of 2018 depression, $ BTC has only seen this oversold indicators only four times at 3k, 10k, 4k, and 30k. Not long after these records were achieved, #Bitcoin rallied 340%, 17%, 1585%, 141% accordingly. Full details: https://t.co/qtlKY9tQzS pic.twitter.com/oSpb3fTjKX – CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) January 8, 2022

Such events tend to be followed by a recovery in both price and trader sentiment. Interestingly, however, Bitcoin at $ 40,000 was accompanied by the opposite phenomenon just a year ago: Crypto Fear & Greed Index at 93/100, or “extreme greed.”