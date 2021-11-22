Long & Short: here are 4 Italian stocks to operate on

Last week can be defined emblematic, technology stocks continued to outperform the reference benchmark, confirming that this is undoubtedly a positive year, while the major indices have been updating their all-time highs for months now. Is there a smell of “Fear Of Missing Out” in the air which tends to limit or delay the downside potential?

In fact, every correction, even if minimal, seems to be an “opportunity” not to be missed as it has happened in the past.

Here are 4 exciting stocks to trade on this week:

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (MI 🙂, after “Expedia Partner Solutions” announced the agreement with Lufthansa City Center identifying it as one of the global suppliers for accommodation (more than 85 countries worldwide), outside of Germany, will have the opportunity to work through “Eps Rapid Api or Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program”. The members of the “International LCC” will have at their disposal better rates for hotel rooms and a fast booking system. The bankruptcy of the Italian companies has favored new corridors for foreign ones that have increased their quotas at Linate, to be reported and monitored among the new entrants there is also the “low cost” Wizz Air, and the German airline has also announced 130 additional flights, despite having already expanded its October services by 45%, and additional flights for Christmas that have reached 440 extra or 80 thousand more seats.

The company which was saved from bankruptcy by the German government by receiving a € 9 billion aid package in 2020. It recently launched a € 2.14 billion capital increase to strengthen its equity position and offered shareholders around 6 million new shares, at a price of 3.58 euros (-39.3% on the real price). Recently, the owner of Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, who expects positive developments in demand after bookings have already reached 80% of 2019 levels in recent months, returned the aid received to the German state early. in 2020.

In the third quarter, turnover doubled to € 5.2 billion and reached an adjusted Ebit of € 17 million compared to a loss of 1.3 billion in 2020 while in the nine months Ebit was negative by € 2.07 billion and costs restructuring was 255 million in the quarter and 520 million in the nine months. In the fourth quarter, capacity equal to 60% of pre-Covid levels is expected and in the first three months of 2022 65% compared to two years ago.

(graphic November 19)

As analyzed in the article “Quarterly and sector rotation, here are 7 stocks to view next week” from a technical point of view, the price is within a lateralization, and in the event that it kept the area 5.7 euros we had to evaluate a possible “trend change” (with the breaking of the resistance at 6 euros) which projected the stock to 7.6 euros. After our analysis was confirmed, the price fell back on the resistance at 6 euros, we can consider a test again in the area of ​​7 euros – 7.2 euros and subsequently to 7.5 euros (except for multiple lockdowns). In fact, in the event that the news were still negative for the sector, we could expect a return in the area of ​​€ 5.7 – € 5.5.

Among the titles to view there is also Cyberoo (MI 🙂. Penny stock (speculative) very promising on which to continue to operate in the short term. In the last year it had a performance of + 120%, recovering from the “collapse” caused by the pandemic and doubling its value. As far as profits are concerned, growth of 200% is expected for the next three years also thanks to the “serene” financial situation. In the period of August the price reached € 8.80 and then began to retrace towards the maximum of December 2020, that is 7.25 – 7 euros which was the maximum limit at which the price moved downwards.

In the first half of the year, the net sales of the company, which specializes in cyber security for companies, grew by + 24% on an annual basis to 3.47 million euros and revenues were 13 million euros, up 56% compared to the first half year 2020, Ebitda rose to 4.9 million euros. Growth is expected in the early months of 2022 with a “buy” rating on the stock. It was also recognized by the “2021 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services” (the most important and authoritative international research on managed IT security services) as a “representative vendor” (First and only Italian company to obtain the coveted recognition) of the new frontiers of cybersecurity. In fact, 50% of enterprises could use Cyberoo’s MDR solutions as the only managed security service in 2025.

(graphic November 19)

Analyzing the current graph, a possible refusal in the 7.5 euro area could project the price down to 7.25 euro and in case of strong liquidations up to 7 euro. While on the upside the long-term target remains 8.5 euros and the subsequent recovery of the high of August 2021.

Cy4gate (MI 🙂, another company active in the cyber market, announced that it was ranked among the top companies during the “European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2021” in the Star of Innovation category.

In the first half of the year, revenues amounted to 5 million euros with an increase of 34% compared to the first six months of last year but the net profit of 297 thousand euros was lower than the 1.43 million euros in 2020 . It recently signed an agreement with ReeVo for the provision of advanced cybersecurity services integrated in the cloud, this new partnership could bring important results for the company which highlighted the possibility of a high number of new contracts in the second half of the year which will affect positively on turnover.

(graphic November 19)

Analyzing the graph, the price is following an upward trend that started in December 2020, still in progress. In recent months it has touched up the support in the 10.8 euro area several times, creating two maximum descendants. If the support maintains, the price could touch the 14.5 euro area in the long term. While, in the event that the price would go down, it could retest the highs of December 2020 and start a reversal of the trend that would bring the price to 8.1 euros, the lows of May.

In the end Ambienthesis (MI :), company listed on Euronext (PA 🙂 and specialized in remediation, environmental remediation and waste disposal and Greenthesis interventions. The company has signed an investment agreement with the aim of creating the main independent player specializing in the integrated management of environmental services and therefore a new business plan for a capital increase that provides for the issue of 62,500,000 ordinary shares which they correspond to approximately 40% of the share capital.

In the first half of 2021 it had revenues of 52.95 million euros, an increase of 35.4% compared to the first six months of last year, The adjusted EBITDA was 5.4 million euros compared to 4.23 million in the first half of 2020, Net profit amounted to € 2.79 million and net financial debt had decreased to € 5.96 million compared to € 12.34 million at the beginning of 2021.

(graphic November 19)

After signing the investment agreement with Greenthesis, the company had a 30% rise, flourishing the psychological price at 1 euro. If the latter fails to exceed this level, we could expect a retracement on the highs of June 2021 up to the € 0.85 area. Subsequently, in the long term, the price could try again to touch 1 euro.

We just have to take advantage of the opportunities that arise, operating in the short and long term!

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.