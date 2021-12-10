Long & Short: here are 4 stocks to bet on between Omicron and Fed

We begin our column with “the question” that everyone is asking themselves a little by now and that most of the time no one is able to answer.

“Is the market reversal imminent?”

The question leads us to examine the economic cycles which, as we well know, are four (with indefinite duration).

It all starts with the “economic recovery” after a recession that in our case was “caused” by Covid-19. Inflation is low and monetary policy is accommodating to foster economic growth (GDP growth) and consumer confidence. Commodities and equities are growing while bonds, as a result, are starting to move into “negative” territory as people prefer to buy, as just said, “stocks”.

Subsequently, the doors open to “maximum growth” which leads us to think that the economy is on the way to recovery. But inflation levels are very high, also due to the excessive increase in the value of raw materials. Here begins the change of plans by the Central Banks which are no longer so favorable to remain accommodative, with the only assets that continue to perform positively are commodities.

After that, with the increase in rates (above 0.25%), an “economic deceleration” begins with inflation tending to decline along with consumer confidence and GDP. Here, stocks, bonds and commodities will go down. This is immediately followed (as a “consequence”) by an “economic contraction”, which can often lead to a recession, which will cause unemployment levels to rise and Central Banks will intervene by modifying monetary policy to allow for positive results in the following months. .

I think we have seen 3 cyclical changes over this period.

Currently the government yield curve (e.g. United States and China) is flattening (flattening – indicating a transition phase), which leads us to think about the beginning of a new economic cycle, while in Italy the curve is positively inclined (steepening – capital is shifted to stocks) and indicates that there is an expectation of economic growth.

In all this, the stock is continuing its run (confirming the rebound) and therefore invalidates (for now) our first thought that is of an imminent cyclical change (in fact the bonds must be followed by a considerable “collapse” of the shares). We are in an “abnormal” context, volatility has been high and indices continue to make new all-time highs (65 times for the S&P 500 in 2021).

Staying in the Equity area, here are 4 interesting stocks with possible “long”.

The first title is Snam (MI 🙂. The first nine months of 2021 had revenues up to 2.3 billion euros with an increase of 14.9% compared to the same period of 2020, a Net Profit which rose to 938 million euros with 7, 4% more than the previous year. Finally, not to be underestimated, it pays a 5% dividend and will increase in the coming years.





Another important fact is the agreement with Eni (MI 🙂 on gas pipelines from Algeria. For 385 million euros, Snam will receive 49.9% of the equity investments of the companies that manage the international gas pipelines linking Algeria to Italy. This will favor the energy transition and the development of hydrogen and solar energy from North Africa (business plan 2025 foresees 23 billion euros to be dedicated to investment opportunities in energy grids, energy storage and green projects).

(graphic December 9)

From a graphical point of view we can see the formation of a bullish “head and shoulders” and the breaking of the trendline which confirms the long signal. In previous analyzes, my long-term vision had as a target € 5.1, confirmed and tested several times in the past months. Currently the price could retest the 5.04 euros and then go to recover the 5.2 euros, subsequently recover the highs of August 2021 at 5.3 euros and exceed them up to 5.4 euros.

Another interesting title is Cy4gate (MI :). In the first half of the year, revenues amounted to 5 million euros with an increase of 34% compared to the first six months of last year, The total value of production is 7 million euros with a significant growth of 34% over the year previous. But the net profit of 297 thousand euros was lower than the 1.43 million euros of 2020 while the Ebitda was 1.7 million euros.

4

(graphic December 9)

One of the best performers of the last year could start up again. In fact, after a rise of 55% from August 2021 until the beginning of September, it had a retracement that reached the support in the 10.9 euro area several times. The holding of this confirms the bullish signal of this week, but we will have to wait for a close above 11.7 euros. In the event that this hypothesis occurs, the price would be projected in the area of ​​12.2 euros and subsequently at the maximum of October 2021, 13 euros.

A title with growth prospects is Vantea Smart (MI 🙂 (more than 50% over the next three years) with an annual revenue growth rate of 55%, Ebitda of 65%. The company has secured loans of over € 10 million for M&A and organic growth. In the first six months, revenues amounted to € 14.2 million, an increase of 186% compared to the previous year, Ebitda of € 1.2 million and net profit of € 705 thousand (revenues and Ebitda more than doubled on an annual basis), perfectly in line with the industrial plan which sees greater growth in the last part of the year.

After a rise of around 200% since its IPO, the price has had a physiological retracement of around 30%.

(graphic December 9)

This week the stock did not close the gap in the 6.05 – 6.55 euro area and “broke” the trendline, formed by the highs of September 2021, confirming the upward trend. It will be of fundamental importance to hold the support at 7.8 euros which could project the price towards 8.3 euros and then update the historical highs.

In the end Seri Industrial (MI 🙂. A company operating in the plastics and electrical accumulators sector, it aims to accelerate the energy transition towards sustainability and decarbonisation. Group revenues for the first nine months of the year rose to € 117.41 million, an increase of 30% compared to the previous year and is among the best companies in terms of growth.

(graphic December 9)

Although in the last month the price has lateralized, in the long term the setting is upwards. In fact, there is the formation of a symmetrical triangle which gives a purely bullish character. The first target is 11 euros and subsequently 13 euros. This will have to be confirmed with the break of 10.8 euros.

While, in the short term, if the price does not maintain the 9.9 euro support we could expect a consolidation at the 0.618% Fibonacci level (9.3 – 9.15 euro).

Returning to the initial speech, there is no way to predict the market especially in the current situation. This, let’s not forget, almost always discounts everything in advance.

It will be important to continue reading the macroeconomic data between the lines and to position ourselves “correctly”. In the meantime, we just have to take advantage of the opportunities that will arise, working in the short and long term!

“This article has been written for informational purposes only; it does not constitute solicitation, offer, advice, consultancy or investment recommendation as such does not want to incentivize the purchase of assets in any way. Remember that any type of assets is valued from several points of view and is highly risky and therefore, every investment decision and the related risk remain with the investor “.