Long-term Bitcoin holders at all-time highs, despite the decline From CoinTelegraph



© Reuters. Glassnode: Long-term Bitcoin holders at all-time highs, despite the decline



Glassnode’s latest weekly on-chain report indicates long-term holders of (BTC) are at a multi-year high and that markets have not maximized their profit-taking.

Currently, it appears that long-term holders (LTH) are reducing their spending, while continuing to increase their positions.

The analysis delved into the Spent Volume Age Bands (SVAB), used to identify the age of the coins that dominate on-chain flows on any given day. The parameter can be useful in identifying the start of a profit-taking or accumulation process, according to Glassnode.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph