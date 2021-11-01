World

«Long-term negative effects? There is no reason to hypothesize it “

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

“It would be absolutely unusual to have a measurable long-term effect in 10 or 20 years, there isn’t for anyone vaccine and therefore there is no reasonableness in believing that between 10 or 20 there can be a deleterious effect, there is no precedent, there is not even a mechanistic reason to think it “. The doctor and scientist Anthony said so Maw, director of the National institute of allergy and infectious diseas, to ‘Che Tempo che fa’.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Absolutely promising.” This is how Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the White House, defined the first results in the United States of tests on molnupiravir, the oral antiviral drug for the treatment of patients with Covid-19. Fauci, interviewed by Fabio Fazio at ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Rai3, said that, “administered at the beginning of the disease”, the drug “reduced hospital admissions by 5%”. In recent days, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started the real-time review of data on molnupiravir, developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme, in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Last updated: Sunday 31 October 2021, 9:40 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

G20: Tedros, we need a global agreement against new pandemics – Ultima Ora

2 hours ago

Covid, more than 1,100 deaths a day in Russia. And it is a record of infections

7 hours ago

Poland gives the ok to the anti-migrant wall despite the EU’s “no”

8 hours ago

Earth fever rises another 3 degrees, the planet is in danger of collapse

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button