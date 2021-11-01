«Long-term negative effects? There is no reason to hypothesize it “

“It would be absolutely unusual to have a measurable long-term effect in 10 or 20 years, there isn’t for anyone vaccine and therefore there is no reasonableness in believing that between 10 or 20 there can be a deleterious effect, there is no precedent, there is not even a mechanistic reason to think it “. The doctor and scientist Anthony said so Maw, director of the National institute of allergy and infectious diseas, to ‘Che Tempo che fa’.

“Absolutely promising.” This is how Dr. Anthony Fauci, medical advisor to the White House, defined the first results in the United States of tests on molnupiravir, the oral antiviral drug for the treatment of patients with Covid-19. Fauci, interviewed by Fabio Fazio at ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Rai3, said that, “administered at the beginning of the disease”, the drug “reduced hospital admissions by 5%”. In recent days, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started the real-time review of data on molnupiravir, developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme, in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

