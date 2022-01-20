Long-Term Rates Can Undercut Market Equilibrium By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – December 2021 was characterized by volatility and uncertainty, but the markets closed positively thanks to two mantras: Public companies continued to grind profits and rates of return on bonds remained bleakly low, making equities l is the only alternative to have some profit.

2022, however, did not start on the right foot. The expectations of normalization by the Fed and the most important central banks caused a sharp rise in bond rates (+37 bps in the US), and securities with a high P / E ratio, especially in the technology sector, brought some nervousness to equities (-1% YtD, -9% YtD, -2% YtD).

But the December hikes were not without controversy either. According to Richard Flax, Moneyfarm’s Chief Investment Officer, the very positive overall performance in 2021 “hid many divergences and many observers have commented with concern on the underperformance of smaller companies compared to the giants that drive the market”.

Divergent performance

The super expansionary monetary policy has been put on the dock because it is guilty of distorting the market and favoring the “mega corporations”, however Moneyfarm’s vision is slightly different. The underperformance of the smaller companies, writes R.Flax in a research note, “is perfectly consistent with the scenario that is materializing in recent weeks for several reasons”.

“First of all, larger companies have, in our view, greater pricing power over consumers and can better withstand inflation, as they operate independently of quarantines and restrictions; second, the rise in interest rates for now it has little impact on listed companies, characterized by very high creditworthiness and lower levels of debt than in the past “.

For the IOC of the London consultancy firm, the restrictive monetary policy will impact “much more on those super growth companies, perhaps not yet at break even, which depend heavily on the cost of money to continue growing”. While smaller companies, more closely tied to the performance of the real economy, “did not benefit from the slowdown suffered by Biden’s $ 2 trillion fiscal plan, which was then reduced to 1.75 trillion, which strengthened the arguments for a rate normalization in 2022 “.

Dangers with longer deadlines

Further food for thought comes from the fact that US Equally Weighted equities (where all index companies are weighted equally regardless of size) performed almost as well as market capitalization.

This, Flax explains, “indicates a solid and broad equity performance, where not a few large companies were driving the gains, but all sub-funds participated equally in the gains.” Interestingly, globally, the standard index outperformed the equally weighted index, “proof of the extraordinary year for US equities.”

According to the Moneyfarm expert, “it is not so much the short part of the interest rate curve (more directly influenced by the Fed) that maintains the equilibrium on which investors move, but the longer part”, and the the beginning of the year showed just this point. “The rise in interest rates in the first week of the new year has brought some nervousness back to equities, showing how delicate the balance we are moving is.”