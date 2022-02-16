“Long times for Zapata, Muriel is fine”

Atalanta: Gasperini’s press conference

“It’s always a European match, even if it’s not the Champions League. But when this event goes on it becomes very prestigious and you meet very strong teams. Playing three years in the Champions League has got used to it a little too well (laughs), but the Champions has given us experience. “

Gasperini on Olympiacos

“It is a team that dominates the championship and never loses, it has a very large staff, alternates between 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1, we know Manolas and Sokratis, but also in attack they have different alternatives. there are fast and dangerous players, it will be an international competition

Gasperini on Malinovskyi

“Malinovskyi made a great segment of the match with Juventus, but he comes from not so good matches. We all are very important players so I have a hard time making rankings.”

Gasperini on Muriel

“In Zingonia maybe we live in a different bubble, we don’t breathe this negativity. Muriel is fine, we are all confident”.

Gasperini on Zapata, Palomino and Miranchuk

“The situation of Zapata is quite well known, the times will be very long. Palomino and Miranchuk? They will not recover in the short term, we are those of last Sunday, we hope not to lose anyone”.