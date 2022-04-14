Long weekend from the armchair: what’s new on the billboard on demand

“THE KARDASHIANS”

The Kardashians had finished their series, but that was short-lived: from today, at a rate of one chapter per week, the new series of the sisters arrives at Star +.

With full access to their lives, the famous and beloved family returns with a new series. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie turn the cameras back on to reveal the truth behind the headlines, from the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses, to the joys of playing and letting go. children at school.

“BIOS. MERCEDES SOSA”

The series of documentary biographies of musical figures “Bios”, which has been carried out by Star+ for a couple of seasons, will bring to the screen tomorrow a new episode dedicated to Mercedes Sosa: the production is led by Abel Pintos, chronicler and witness to the legacy by Mercedes Sosa, the woman who changed the course of Argentine folklore.

Through interviews with friends, family and former colleagues, Abel reviews the life and work of who was his musical godmother, while working with other colleagues on a musical tribute to “la Negra”, with the theme “Razón de vivir”.

Also available on Star+ are the chapters dedicated to Gustavo Cerati, Alex Lora, Luis Alberto Spinetta, Charly García, Café Tacvba, Andrés Calamaro and Aterciopelados.

“OUTER RANGE”

American actor Josh Brolin, recognized for a variety of roles ranging from his recurring work under the orders of the Coen brothers to the megalomaniac Thanos in the Marvel film saga, returns to familiar lands with the series “Outer Range”, a western crossed by supernatural mysteries that arrives tomorrow on Prime Video.

In “Outer Range,” created by Brian Watkins and produced by Brad Pitt, he plays Royal Abbott, the sullen-looking, weather-beaten patriarch of a Wyoming cattle ranch who is about to see his whole reality come crashing down. The Abbotts do not have a good time: his transgenerational feud with their millionaire neighbors, the Tillersons, who want to take over their land, is compounded by the disappearance of a member of the clan.

In this context, everything is subverted from a mystery of supernatural overtones in the form of a huge dark hole in the middle of its territory.

“COMING HOME”

This miniseries, based on the bestselling novel by Rosamunde Pilcher, tells the story of Judith Dunbar, who enters boarding school after the rest of her family moved from England to Singapore.

The miniseries premieres today on Acorn TV and the all-star cast includes the likes of Peter O’Toole, Joanna Lumley, Emily Mortimer, Paul Bettany and Keira Knightley.

The continuation of this story is the “Nancherrow” miniseries, which arrives in Acorn on April 28.

“RUGRATS: ADVENTURES IN DIAPERS”

Do you remember the “Rugrats”? From Friday, they return, through Paramount +, for more diaper adventures, now with a new animation style.

This reboot picks up the original story of the secret lives of the group of babies who embark on misguided adventures (in reality and in their vivid imaginations) right under the noses of their unsuspecting parents and grandparents.

“ROAR”

Premiering tomorrow on Apple TV+, “Roar” is a darkly humorous anthology series that offers a poignant, insightful, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. All through a unique blend of magical realism, familiar careers, futuristic worlds, and home settings.

The series is an anthology that weaves together eight feminist fables, full of dark humor, that take unexpected approaches on topics such as gender roles, autonomy and identity.

“THE PITCH”

One of catastrophes has arrived on HBO: When a gaping hole opens up in downtown Los Angeles, between the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are sucked into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive. The series follows a family trying to reunite.

“ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL”

Coming to Netflix tomorrow is “Anatomy of a Scandal,” a courtroom drama and psychological thriller television series developed by David E. Kelley.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by author Sarah Vaughan, and tells the story of a Westminster scandal, recounts the court case of a powerful and successful politician who is accused of rape, and the impact this has on the women trapped in the center of it. The British politician is James Whitehorse (Rupert Friend) and his wife Sophie (Sienna Miller), and his life changes when a sexual consent scandal threatens to disrupt their marriage. The staunch prosecutor in the court case is Kate, who specializes in prosecuting sex crimes and is determined to make Whitehouse pay for her actions.