Longevity and self-care: what is the secret to get sick little and live better

Responsible use of self-care health products is very different from self-prescribing, which is a dangerous practice (Getty Images)

Doing physical exercise, maintaining a balanced diet, sleeping well and performing routine medical check-ups are necessary steps to ward off and prevent a large number of pathologies and health problems. In this framework, next Sunday July 24 commemorates the International Self-Care Day a practice oriented to carry a healthy living, which includes developing a healthy lifestyle for disease prevention.

Chronic non-communicable diseases (CNCDs) are the main cause of death and disability in the world , according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The term non-communicable diseases refers to a group of pathologies that are not caused mainly by an acute infection and who often need long-term treatment and care.

Many non-communicable diseases can be prevent through reducing risk factors such as smoking, harmful use of alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, and eating unhealthy foods.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain health, prevent disease, and cope with illness or disability with or without the help of a health care professional .

Many of the chronic noncommunicable diseases (CNCDs) that are the main cause of death and disability in the world, and can be prevented with healthy lifestyles (Getty)

self-care or take care of yourself it implies recognize minor ailments and take action without having to go to guards or medical consultationswith the impact that these represent for health systems in terms of avoidable costs.

Latin America has a high prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases (CNCD) compared to other regions of the world, conditions that are preventable through self-care measures and changing habits to a healthier lifestyle. It is estimated that around 57% of the adult population of Latin America (about 302 million inhabitants) is overweight and 19% (100.8 million people) suffers from obesity . These conditions favor the development of chronic diseases that represent millionaire investments of the health systems for their treatment.

Practice the self care consists in maintain behaviors on a regular basis, such as frequent physical activity, healthy eating and stress management. Also, it involves doing responsible use of self-care health products As the access to over-the-counter medications to resolve those temporary ailments, known to the individual, and for the period of time specified in the product insertas recommended by the Argentine Chamber of Over-the-Counter Medicines (CAPEMVeL), within the framework of the International Day of Health Self-Care.

Avoiding tobacco, the harmful consumption of alcohol, being physically active and eating a balanced diet keep diseases away (Getty Images)

However, the recommendation is always Go to the doctor if the symptoms worsen or persist over time. “A low-dose pain reliever to treat headaches, colds, menstrual cramps, an antacid salt or a pediculicide are all over-the-counter alternatives that people access to resolve punctual and transient issues . Would costly and inefficient for the health system make a medical consultation in each of these cases. Responsible people who know how to resort to these products will surely contribute to their self-care and improve their quality of life”, affirmed the doctor Jimena Worcel, medical director of CAPEMVeL.

“These decisions are part of what we call ‘responsible self-medication‘, in which people recognize minor conditions they suffer from and make decisions to feel better . Different is the case of ‘self-prescription’, through which an individual self-prescribes a medicine that is sold under a prescription and acquires it without presenting it, an absolutely reprehensible situation that carries a health risk ”, added Dr. Worcel.

The situation in Latin America

“Self-care has been shown to be highly relevant to maintaining people’s health, coping with mild illnesses and symptoms, and easing the burden on health care systems,” according to a study on the impact of COVID-19 on self-care practices in the region, carried out in 2021 by the Latin American Association for Responsible Self-Care (ILAR).

The 73% of people surveyed implemented preventive measures such as healthy eating and physical activity, and a 49% resorted to using self-care products, such as over-the-counter medications, to treat the symptoms of non-serious conditions and to control certain chronic conditions.

Self-care is not only taking care of one’s own health, it is also a strategy that benefits the sustainability of the health system (EFE/ Raúl Martínez/Archive)



For Dr. Worcel, “the results of this research show that health literacy and communication technologies are essential and necessary for people to take care of their own health and be informed . In addition to this, the availability of more health products and services is required to continue extending self-care and make the most of its social and economic benefits.”

Reduce stress on the health system

Also, self-care It is not only taking care of one’s own health, it is also a strategy that benefits the sustainability of the public health system. Health spending in Latin America for treating ailments such as colds, diarrhea, vulvovaginal candidiasis, and low back pain in public institutions could be reduced by 92% through responsible communication and education in self-care habits.

“ Self-care promotes savings in the health system, reduces the economic costs of work absenteeism, empowers citizens about their health and strengthens the population’s quality of life. Promoting safe and responsible self-care plays a fundamental role in guaranteeing efficient health systems, strengthening and stabilizing the national economy, and providing people with a better quality of life,” he said. Vinicius Santos, CEO of Sanofi CHC Southern Cone and COPAC.

Reducing the stress on the healthcare system allows it to be freed from care for minor ailments and thus be able to focus resources on the most serious pathologies . “The time saved by health personnel allows them to deal with more complex conditions that cannot be self-managed by the patient“, large Saints.

