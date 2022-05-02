Longevity diet, what to eat to live long. Science says so

Living as long as possible is a shared dream. To ensure that you spend more time on earth, and in excellent health, the longevity diet is the breakthrough.

The ticking of the clock can cause concern. Time passes inexorably and almost without realizing it the candles increase year after year, bringing us closer to the dreaded old age.

This phase of life is often associated with physical and mental problems, but in reality it can be lived with carefree and extending its durationthus enjoying life as long as possible, thanks to healthy choices. Single actions that, if continued from youth, help to stay longer.

In all this thePower supply plays a central role: eating properly is the magic key to having iron health and spending as many days as possible.

The length of existence is closely linked to nutrition as, quoting the German philosopher Feuerbache, we are what we eat and to guarantee a long existence, one cannot fail to pay attention to the foods brought to the table.

To try it on Italian-American biologist Valter Longo with his studies on the subject, which resulted in the creation of the longevity diet.

Longevity diet: how it works

More than a diet, the one identified by Longo is a lifestyle in which a central interest is the pivot: the Welfare.

It is a focused approach to giving the body energy and nutrition, selecting the right foods and also introducing purifying fasts.

This does not mean giving up on taste, but rather focusing on allied foods for health. Yes to vegetables and fruits, legumes, cereals, olive oil, dark chocolate and lean proteins. Foods such as fish and white meats are fine, to be eaten in small quantities, excluding red and over-processed ones.

Healthy nutrition must then be associated with constant hydration and movement, avoiding a sendentary lifestyle.

Soon the biologist will carry out a study on a sample of 500 people from southern Italy as their diet seems to be similar, in particular that of Sardinians, to that of the inhabitants of Okinawa, a place in Japan known for its ultra-centenarian inhabitants. .