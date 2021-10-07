News

Longines has a new face, and is very recognizable

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

When he left Bridgerton A storm was unleashed that not even the far-sighted creator Shonda Rhimes expected: the crazed fans wanted to see the character of the Duke of Hastings again in the second season. It is not just about sex appeal, but also about a certain elegance, rare in contemporary actors. Longines thinks so, which has chosen Regé-Jean Paul as its new face and “Ambassador of Elegance”.

longines men's watches

Courtesy longines

“There aren’t many actors in a generation with Regé-Jean’s talent, poise and presence,” says brand CEO Matthias Breschan. “He has already done a lot, but it is clear that this is only the beginning of what will be an extraordinary career. He knows how to redefine elegance and all of us at Longines are thrilled to welcome him into our family.”

Loading...
Advertisements
longines men's watches

Courtesy longines

Staying on Page is a nice investment, of course, as new projects are flooding. Greeted Bridgerton, the actor will be in Dungeons and Dragons with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. Then it arrives on Netflix The Gray Man, in which Page joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton. And then who knows what other news, for an actor who has been counted by TIME among the 10th to keep an eye on for the future. Yes, we will keep an eye on it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
933
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
831
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
828
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
826
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
825
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
803
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
757
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top