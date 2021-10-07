Longines has a new face, and is very recognizable

When he left Bridgerton A storm was unleashed that not even the far-sighted creator Shonda Rhimes expected: the crazed fans wanted to see the character of the Duke of Hastings again in the second season. It is not just about sex appeal, but also about a certain elegance, rare in contemporary actors. Longines thinks so, which has chosen Regé-Jean Paul as its new face and “Ambassador of Elegance”.

Courtesy longines

“There aren’t many actors in a generation with Regé-Jean’s talent, poise and presence,” says brand CEO Matthias Breschan. “He has already done a lot, but it is clear that this is only the beginning of what will be an extraordinary career. He knows how to redefine elegance and all of us at Longines are thrilled to welcome him into our family.”

Loading... Advertisements

Courtesy longines

Staying on Page is a nice investment, of course, as new projects are flooding. Greeted Bridgerton, the actor will be in Dungeons and Dragons with Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith. Then it arrives on Netflix The Gray Man, in which Page joins Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton. And then who knows what other news, for an actor who has been counted by TIME among the 10th to keep an eye on for the future. Yes, we will keep an eye on it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io