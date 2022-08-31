Longines Spirit Zulu Time, the watch that is synonymous with history and innovation

The classic watches have a special place in our hearts —obviously—, but we have come up with a model of Longines that is capable of overthrowing the quite mistaken idea that by using one of them we will not achieve more than seeing ourselves “as gentlemen” or making any of our outfits something “really serious”—whatever these two statements mean.

However, for your fortune (and everyone’s), we are here to disprove this and remove all those tangles from your brain; first, because we are going to explain to you how it is that a traditional model may be the balance cool for your wardrobe, just don’t be anxious… we’ll get to present you this magnificent clock.

To start, we want to review this with you: no matter our age, we have been made to believe with real force that a classic watch it is synonymous with “old-fashioned”, “boring” or “old-fashioned”. And let us assure you that it is not. When we have a traditional model in our hands, we are talking about perfection, about an amazing amount of adventures and discoveries that were achieved with that design on the wrist of the most extraordinary men in the world, about an object that has endured over time for its excellence. And the faster you understand this, the faster you can bring these qualities to yourself. Who doesn’t want to make their own mark on this world? We are sure that you do.

Because the watchmaking brand we are talking about hits exactly the target we are always looking for; and this is to find a good balance between knowledge and tradition, with a good dose of versatility and bling bling to rule the streets. A middle ground where a solid sense of power and sophistication meet, and a relaxed attitude at all times. A harmony that other brands simply cannot achieve and even make it look contradictory. We are talking about Longines. A true genius that encompasses everything we are looking for… and more!

conversing with Franco Noriegathe chef more liked in the world, and who was recently appointed as the new friend of the brand, we discovered that this model has just become one of his favorite pieces, because it gives him an effortless, ultra-combinable and chameleon-like elegant air like no other, since it has an exchange system that allows you to make the switch from its steel bracelet to other leather straps so that it always looks different. The most amazing thing: wherever he is around the world, Franco can see the time from three different points on the planet without having to adjust it over and over again. With a single glance he can know the time in his native Peru for a family call, in NYC to send a business message and in the country where he is currently on tour.